CENTRAL FALLS – Thanks to nearly $500,000 between two Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grants, Central Falls will complete improvement projects to the Jenks Park Playground and the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field on High Street.
State officials last week announced $4.1 million in matching grants to 13 municipalities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities. The recreation grant program is traditionally RIDEM’s most popular program, with three times as many requests for funding, 53, as projects winning funding in this year’s grant cycle. The recreation grants will fund 16 projects across the state.
Central Falls received a small grant of $80,000 for improvements to the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field. Improvements will include installation of a new scoreboard, storage facilities, benches, picnic tables, bicycle racks, and trash receptacles. A large grant, for $400,000, will be used for improvements to the Jenks Park Playground, including new equipment, site furnishings, lighting, and landscaping.
Projects are funded by green bonds, which are submitted to the Rhode Island General Assembly as part of the governor’s proposed budget, and if included in the enacted budget, put to the voters as a referendum question on the ballot every two years.
“Investments in recreational facilities tie our communities together and are integral to both physical and mental health and well-being,” said Gov. Dan McKee in a release. “This is why I included a budget article proposing a $38 million Green Economy and Clean Water bond that will capitalize future local recreation spending in my fiscal year 2023 budget. Providing the funds to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to connect with nature, recreate, and exercise are central to our quality of life.”
The grants, which require a community match, are funded through 2021 Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond proceeds. The state grants will be matched by local funding to generate over $5 million in recreational project improvements throughout Rhode Island. Gray noted that the local outdoor recreation grant program funded by green bonds is the most popular of all the grants programs at DEM. The DEM received 53 applications for this round totaling more than $14 million in requests, but can fund fewer than one-third of the projects seeking grants.
