CENTRAL FALLS – The City Council unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance that would set hours for a pending medical marijuana dispensary looking to open shop at 1136 Lonsdale Ave.
The council voted on the first reading of the ordinance on Monday. A second reading and vote is expected to be held during a special meeting this Thursday, May 19, or during the next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 23.
The ordinance, as presented last week, states that the dispensary would be allowed to operate Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it would be required to be closed on Sundays.
During the latest council meetings, residents who live in the area of the proposed dispensary have voiced concerns with the impact the business could have on their neighborhoods. Council President Jessica Vega told The Breeze she understands the citizens concerns, and agrees the address on Lonsdale is “not an ideal location.”
Pinnacle Compassion Center was one of five applications chosen through a state lottery conducted by the Department of Business Regulation last October, and Vega said the city can’t deny the business unless it does meet permitting and zoning requirements by deadline. Pinnacle is currently conducting renovations to the former Crest Tiles Distributors building. The center has nine months from the lottery selection, until late July, to meet state requirements and receive certification to open.
The winners of the October lottery must all meet the July deadline and pay a $500,000 annual licensing fee. New compassion center owners are likely to get preference in obtaining a retail license should Rhode Island legislators approve recreational marijuana.
On Monday, Jeffrey Bucci of Comstock Insurance and Consulting, whose client is Pinnacle Compassion Center, told The Breeze he would be meeting members of Pinnacle this week, and had no comment on the proposed hours as of press time.
Vega said she will also be meeting with representatives of Pinnacle Compassion Center today, May 18. Representatives from the compassion center are still expected to host a second public meeting, and she said she intends to ask when it may be scheduled.
“They’re supposed to be coming back to the public with more information, and we’re hoping to have that sooner than later,” Vega said.
Speaking during the council meeting on May 9, when council members first introduced the ordinance, Dan Issa, a former state senator and direct abutter to the property being developed for the dispensary on Lonsdale Avenue, expressed concern with the impact of the medical marijuana dispensary.
Issa told The Breeze this week that he was appreciative of how open the council has been to hearing he and other residents voice their concerns. While he said he wanted shorter hours, he acknowledged the council’s decision not to permit the business to operate on Sundays, telling council members, “that goes a long way to giving peace to the neighborhood.” Issa also said he felt some parking concerns could be addressed if Pinnacle has an option for patients to schedule appointments for order-ahead pick-ups to spread out traffic.
“And I’ve heard that does a great job in reducing traffic jams, backups and road rage and stuff,” Issa said.
He also said other neighbors have shared with him their concerns, including older residents, as well as neighbors who work second or third shift. Another woman who spoke on May 16 expressed concern with the proximity to two schools.
Because of its location on Lonsdale Avenue, Issa said the business will have a serious impact on the city as a whole, as well as the neighborhoods over the line in Lincoln and Cumberland. He emphasized that the hours set now would apply to the dispensary’s recreational sales if the state approves legislation in the near future, and advised the council to consider more restricted hours now with the option to extend them in the future.
“It’s going to be very difficult to give them healthy hours, and then try and cut back,” Issa said to council members. “Better to walk and then run than to give them all these hours to start and then realize you made a mistake.”
During a meeting with residents who live in the area of Lonsdale Avenue in late March, Pinnacle representatives said longer hours of operation could actually give more flexibility for medical marijuana patients and avoid concentrated pockets of traffic at the site. During this same meeting, city officials and representatives of Pinnacle Compassion Center said they intended to conduct a traffic impact study, but it has yet to be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.