CENTRAL FALLS – A Central Falls science teacher has been named among the 2022 nationwide class of PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars for his work encouraging students to be innovative thinkers and future community leaders.
Central Falls science teacher David Upegui was named among 19 other educators nominated by their local public television stations from across the country, according to an announcement. The PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars program “honors classroom change-makers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning.”
Upegui, a Latino immigrant who found his way out of poverty through science, has taught for more than 12 years at his alma mater, Central Falls High School. He teaches 10th grade science, 11th and 12th-grade AP biology, inclusion biology and medical interventions, and works as a coach with new teachers.
“David embodies the qualities of education excellence that make him an exemplary choice for the PBS Digital All-Star award,” David Piccerelli, president of Rhode Island PBS, said. “We are thrilled to recognize David for his extraordinary work and dedication to his students and colleagues at Central Falls High School.”
PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars will spend the 2022-2023 school years deepening engagement among students, families, educators, schools, and their local PBS stations. Upegui said he was honored to be recognized, adding that it not only reflected his work but also that of his students and what they are capable of.
“Being selected for this national program elevates the voices of my students,” he said. “As I often tell them, the universe is not stingy with talents, and it is our collective responsibility to develop the skills needed to solve the problems of the world.”
Upegui said he wants his students to be comfortable asking why, to take action based on facts, and to have the ability to discern truth from misinformation. In his classroom, he aims to create a “micro-democratic” culture where students understand their voices are welcomed in the conversation and “questions are valued.” In one of his classes, medical interventions, he starts classes by sharing a picture of a “phenomenon” such as an x-ray or other image.
“Imagine a team of medical professionals are looking at this x-ray,” Upegui said. “For about 10 minutes, every day of class, we begin by asking questions about that phenomenon.”
Other times, the pictures are focused on social topics. Upegui shared an example where students looked at a picture from a May 1969 episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” where Fred Rogers invited Officer Clemmons, a Black police officer, to soak his feet with him in a wading pool, breaking color barriers at the time.
“It was one of the first times that a black person and a white person were sitting together on television and they both had their feet in a little pool,” Upegui said. “They (students) began asking questions about the relationship of the people, what was the importance, what was the occasion…”
Upegui said he wants “to focus on ways for students to situate their learning in our society utilizing the media resources offered by PBS, as well as developing structures that enable students to be creators of media so that their thoughts and ideas are shared with others.”
As part of this award, his classroom received supplementary filming equipment, including cameras, lights, stands, and microphones. Students are able to use the equipment to create high-quality films as part of their project presentations.
Upegui completed his doctoral degree in education at the University of Rhode Island, focusing on science education and social justice. He was previously named Rhode Island’s Outstanding Biology Teacher of 2021. He has won numerous other professional awards.
