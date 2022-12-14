Dr. David Upegui

CENTRAL FALLS – A Central Falls science teacher has been named among the 2022 nationwide class of PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars for his work encouraging students to be innovative thinkers and future community leaders.

Central Falls science teacher David Upegui was named among 19 other educators nominated by their local public television stations from across the country, according to an announcement. The PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars program “honors classroom change-makers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning.”

