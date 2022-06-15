CENTRAL FALLS – With 125 graduates crossing the stage at the Yip Soccer Field last Friday, Central Falls High School Principal Robert McCarthy commended the class of 2022 for recording-breaking academic achievements in spite of the obstacles faced during their high school career.
“There are many popular phrases that apply to this class, like ‘that does not kill us makes us stronger’ or ‘the obstacle is the way’,” McCarthy said. “These are so true for all of you because no matter the barrier, the adjustment, or the obstacle to your learning, you figured out a way to persevere and thrive in and out of the classroom.”
Over cheers in the crowd, McCarthy said the graduating class submitted a higher number of successfully presented graduate portfolios than any preceding class in school history. He commended students who “gave birth to three new honors societies that did not exist last year.”
The Class of 2022 also helped start the first boys’ volleyball team, a cheerleading team and an e-sports team during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The seniors raised roughly $13,000 in eight months to fund their prom. The students succeeded in all this despite the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures, and virtual learning, McCarthy said.
“... You’ve touched all of us with your perseverance, exuberance, and flexibility,” McCarthy said. “We cannot wait to hear what you all accomplish when you leave high school.”
He said he hopes to see students return to Central Falls as teachers, business owners, or community leader of the city because “one way our schools get better is those of you who know CF, who are most connected to this community, come back and impact future generations and model what it means to be a Warrior.”
Valedictorian Lyneth Mendoza reflected on the milestones of the students’ 12-year education, the first day of freshman year, and “the day that completely changed our lives,” March 13, 2020. From that day on, Mendoza said students bid farewell to what they considered a typical high school experience.
“Some of us had to pick up extra shifts to make ends meet, while others needed to learn to balance taking care of family members and passing their classes,” she said. “These past two years have not been easy for any one of us.”
While paths to get to graduation weren’t what students expected, they accomplished the goal. Mendoza said the Class of 2022’s success has pushed against those who “talked down on Central Falls,” with students being accepted to some of the best schools in the country, and to the workforce.
“Never let anyone else define what your life is going to be. You already have endured so much and have been so persistent throughout your high school career to prove you have what it takes to prosper,” Mendoza said.
Taking the stage, salutatorian Darisel Velez said there were “no perfect words to describe the phenomenon of time passing.” Time, she said, “stands no time match for the timelessness of the lessons we have learned and the lasting impact of people we have met.”
With students having overcome personal and shared obstacles and battling busy workloads during their high school career, Velez said they “became caught by the stressfulness of it all.”
“Somewhere along the way we became too busy, or maybe even too distracted to notice we were experiencing what our younger selves dreamed of accomplishing,” Velez said. “With the nationwide occurrence of tragic losses due to gun violence, we are reminded that we must protect our dreams…”
Velez said public fear is intolerable. After graduation, students may embark on their lives outside of the one-square-mile city of Central Falls, “but as we celebrate our departure from high school we must know that with great accomplishment comes great responsibility.”
City Council President Jessica Vega said students’ high school experience was filled with unique challenges that each graduate was bold enough to face. She said students set an example for students that follow, and have proven that they are capable of success in any path they choose.
“From volunteering dozens of hours in community service, to trying new sports activities, to adapting throughout the difficult pandemic, to presenting your impressive senior portfolios, you have so much to be proud of,” Vega said. “... Keep learning, keep growing, and stay involved in this community. Class of 2022, Central Falls will always be here for you…”
Student speaker and 2022 graduate Noelia Vazquez told classmates that the commencement ceremony was an opportunity for them to reflect on themselves, and to “look into the eyes of their loved ones” who believed in them and pushed them to accomplish this journey.
“As graduates, we should recognize the accomplishments from the past, no matter the adversity,” Vazquez said.
She recognized her own family, sharing the story of her brother who experienced a stroke at age 28, and who “by the grace of God” is still alive and who continues to encourage her. Vazquez thanked her teachers, specifically from the school science department, who helped her continue “living the dream” and reaching for a career in the medical field. She encouraged her peers to continue focusing on their own dreams, and to continue ‘mastering yourself’ to make their loved ones proud and be a role model in life.
Supt. Stephanie Downey Toledo said some members of the graduating class may not know her well, but they mean a lot to her. She started with the district just as the Class of 2022 was entering high school as freshmen.
She shared the story of one student, when they were just a freshmen, who made an appointment to meet with her to tell her “what needed to be improved across Central Falls schools.”
“She was right,” Toledo said. “And I’m grateful to the parade of leaders in this class of 2022 that have continued to advocate ever since.”
Whether students are heading to a four-year college, pursuing an associates degree, entering the military or the workforce, Toledo implored graduates to remain open as “life-long learners.”
While 125 students participated in last Friday’s ceremony, McCarthy said an additional 20 students are expected to complete graduation requirements in time for an August graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.