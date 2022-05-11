CENTRAL FALLS – City officials are looking to finalize a “handshake agreement” for the purchase of a former church property on Broad Street, with plans to turn the space into a new multi-level community center called El Centro.
According to Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, the city is in the process of acquiring the property at 702 Broad St., the DeNevers Building, including appraisal and filing for purchase, with specifics still to be ironed out.
The property has operated as the Ministerio Guerreros De Cristo church by the Rev. Eliseo Nogueras, a man Rivera said she has known for decades. Nogueras is also chaplain and a lieutenant colonel with the Rhode Island National Guard. Churches with several different names have operated out of the building.
Rivera said she reached out to Nogueras after learning of his plans to sell the building. When looking at the building, Rivera said, she sees “a lot of possibility.”
“A community center is something I’ve talked about bringing back for quite some time, but we hadn’t been able to find a property,” she said.
“We have a handshake agreement on the purchase of the building, and we’re handling the design and use aspects to see what needs to be done to put the building into operation as a community center,” Planning and Economic Department Director Thomas Deller told The Breeze last Friday, May 6.
Rivera’s vision for the space would have a strong focus on community. She said she would like to see a wellness center operate on the first two floors of the building. After the pandemic, Rivera said, Central Falls and other communities have seen impacts on residents’ mental health, and upticks in domestic violence and opioid use.
“It’s gonna happen; when I set my mind to something it’s gonna happen,” Rivera said of her vision for the center. “The pandemic has taken its toll, and we need to figure out how to start addressing those issues.”
The mayor also said she would like to partner with local non-profit and community wellness organizations to help staff the center and lead community programs. Currently, Rivera said, members of Family Service of Rhode Island, Central Falls Housing Authority and others could potentially move their offices to the building.
“When people use the word community center, it means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” Deller said.
Deller and the mayor said this center would offer a variety of services to young children and residents of the city with childcare and plans for revival of a community theater space.
Other aspects of the envisioned community center would provide space for after school programming. It might even include development of residential units on the fourth floor.
Rivera said the city is still awaiting the results of an appraisal for the property. A request for proposal for an architect for redevelopment has been sent out. City officials are also looking into potential revenue streams to cover the project costs, and this may include use of ARPA or Community Development Block Grant funds.
According to Rivera and Deller, the city will be able to use more than $2 million received from federal grants. Deller said they have to match this amount, and are applying through the Community Development Black Grant program for state dollars to match the federal support. They also have private dollars set aside for the project, Deller said, and once the city gets the OK to spend their federal grant money, they plan to use the private funds to hire architects to begin design.
In addition to the envisioned community center, Deller and Rivera said the city is looking to purchase the property at 511 Broad St., the old municipal police station and courthouse on the southeast corner of Pacific Street and Broad Street. They also plan to purchase the former Dunkin Donuts building next to City Hall, and to develop the two properties as one simultaneous project.
Deller said they plan to convert these properties to future housing, and the city is working with ONE Neighborhood Builders and the Office of Rhode Island Housing and Community Development to conduct an environmental analysis of the land. Should everything go according to plan, he suspects the city could purchase the property by the end of the summer.
