CENTRAL FALLS – After a peaceful surrender following a multi-hour standoff with police Monday evening, officials named the suspect who is now facing several charges.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Chief Anthony Roberson identified 34-year-old Michael Mogayzel as the man involved in Monday’s standoff. He is facing felony charges including domestic kidnapping, domestic sexual assault, domestic simple assault, failure to relinquish a telephone with damage, obstructing officers, and disorderly conduct.

