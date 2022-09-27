CENTRAL FALLS – After a peaceful surrender following a multi-hour standoff with police Monday evening, officials named the suspect who is now facing several charges.
During a press conference Tuesday morning, Chief Anthony Roberson identified 34-year-old Michael Mogayzel as the man involved in Monday’s standoff. He is facing felony charges including domestic kidnapping, domestic sexual assault, domestic simple assault, failure to relinquish a telephone with damage, obstructing officers, and disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to 106 Tremont St. at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday for a 911 call that a woman was “being held against her will.” When they arrived, three women fled the home. Officers attempted to contact Mogayzel who reportedly threatened to harm himself or officers if police entered the home.
Central Falls police received support assistance from the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Team. They set a perimeter around the home at 106 Tremont St. and evacuated neighbors from nearby homes. After more than four hours, police said Mogayzel agreed to exit the house peacefully, with his hands behind his head, at approximately 9 p.m. Monday evening, and he was taken into custody.
In an unrelated incident, two unidentified male victims, a juvenile and an adult, were shot near the Higginson Avenue/Francis Corrigan Sports Complex. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, and both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were said to be non-life threatening. No suspects had been identified as of press time, and the investigation is ongoing, but police believe the suspects and assailants knew each other and this was a targeted event.
