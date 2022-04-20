CENTRAL FALLS – Nestled into the Blackstone River, within the state’s most densely populated city, hides what is said to be Rhode Island’s urban campground.
The 4-acre River Island Campground features a 1/8-mile walking track, space to launch a canoe or kayak and is located across a footbridge from the River Island Park off High Street.
The park first opened in 2013, but has not been used as a camping location for a few years. The island has a relatively flat topography ideal for camping and will be the only camping facility along the banks of the entire 48-mile stretch of the river, according to the announcement. The island is filled with oak trees and the sound of running rapids and chirping birds.
The little island campground on the Blackstone River was developed as a place to offer tranquility and passive recreation amid the surrounding industrial area. The small campground hosts scenic views, river access for kayaking, canoeing or fishing, a campfire area, and walking trails that circle the island.
“It’s a great little place to go and be,” said Central Falls Department of Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller. “It’s a very quiet, reflective place in the middle of the city.”
With most of the city’s parks designated for “active use,” like athletic fields, he said it is nice to have a space open for “passive use,” like trail walking. By crossing the arched steel and wood bridge to the island, pedestrians are quickly transported to a serene landscape of oak trees, running rapids, and chipping birds more commonly associated with northern New England. There are two cleared communal campsite areas with picnic tables on Blackstone River Island designed for low-impact primitive tent camping. Persons can also launch a canoe or kayak from the small island.
To reserve the camp in the past, interested groups need to contact the Central Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation and Community Services Mavy Pineda said the department has received multiple requests over the last few months to use the campground, but the space is not currently up to standards for camping use.
However, a new vision for the River Island Campground’s future is starting to emerge. Mike Martin, program director for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, which is moving into the Central Falls Landing at 1420 Broad St., said the group is starting preliminary conversations with the city regarding the possibility of providing support to get the site back up and running as a “proper urban campground facility.”
Deller said the city had put out an initial request for a project to clear brush, clean trash and debris, lay gravel down on the walking trails and possibly install a playground area on the island.
Unfortunately, Deller said, the city’s initial estimate did not account for the fact that all material would need to be carried across the narrow pedestrian bridge, limiting the ability for machinery and nearly tripling the cost of labor expenses.
While this project was originally estimated at roughly $125,000, according to Deller, a true figure with added labor to move materials across the bridge would increase the cost to roughly $450,000. According to Deller, the city has received roughly $100,000 to support renovation of the campground, but they only have five months to decide how to spend this — or they must return the money.
James Toomey, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council director of marketing, said he was involved with the campground’s initial founding in 2013 with Leadership Central Falls, a local community building program and branch of Leadership Rhode Island. He said the idea for the campground came out of an initiative aiming to “shift the perception of Central Falls.” They partnered with the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and a scout took on work establishing the campground for their Eagle Scout project.
“A lot of what was done was clearing stuff, we painted some things, got a sign made and all of that,” Toomey said. “Then we kind of handed the keys over to parks and rec.”
One potential plan to progress revitalization of the park could take advantage of a similar volunteer community clean-up day to cut back on the aforementioned labor costs, Deller said. Pineda also said the parks department had spoken with others who envisioned the possibility of developing an outdoor classroom space on the island.
In the meantime, the Tourism Council continues to use the River Island Campground location for environmental education activities, including water quality testing tutorials. The site is also regularly used by pedestrians walking their dogs, or kayakers who portage from the Central Falls landing and walk their vessels to re-enter the water at River Island Park.
Adjacent to the island is River Island Park, a space for group activities or playing field games. The 2.5-acre park has a large grass area, paved running track, and picnic tables that line the terrace overlooking the channel. Restrooms and access to potable water are in the red brick field house near the parking area of the park, and the entire area is secured by police patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.