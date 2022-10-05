CENTRAL FALLS – The city is looking to hire approximately 44 poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election, and those hired will earn between $150 and $275 for their time.

According to Central Falls Deputy Clerk Alberto DeBurgo, poll workers for the general election will earn different pay depending on the roles they fill. Clerks and moderators earn $275, supervisors earn $200, and greeters earn $150.

