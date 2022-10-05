CENTRAL FALLS – The city is looking to hire approximately 44 poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election, and those hired will earn between $150 and $275 for their time.
According to Central Falls Deputy Clerk Alberto DeBurgo, poll workers for the general election will earn different pay depending on the roles they fill. Clerks and moderators earn $275, supervisors earn $200, and greeters earn $150.
To learn more and to apply, contact DeBurgo at City Hall by calling 401-727-7400, ext. 2414, or emailing adeburgo@centralfallsri.us.
“In other communities, too, one of the hardest things about running elections, unfortunately, is getting people interested in working the polls because it is a long day,” DeBurgo said. “A lot of people may take the training, but then decide not to work.”
According to DeBurgo, Central Falls must hire up to 44 poll workers to open all polling locations. All who work on election day, Nov. 8, will be provided breakfast, lunch and dinner during the estimated 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift. To work the polls, applicants must complete training run by the state, DeBurgo said. After completing the training, applicants must pass a 10-question multiple choice test to be eligible for hire by municipalities.
“We just encourage people to come out and do their duty, and enjoy a day of learning the election process,” DeBurgo said. “It’s a way to see how our democracy and how the electoral process works.”
To apply for the state training, applicants must be a registered voter, must be able to read the U.S. Constitution in English, and must be able to write their own name. They can’t serve as a poll worker if they are a convicted felon. For the primary, poll workers couldn’t work in their city or town of residence, but this stipulation does not apply for the November election, DeBurgo said.
Applicants will be accepted by the city of Central Falls up to a week before the Nov. 8 election day in order to review applications and schedule training. If applicants miss in-person training, they may be able to complete virtual training. Current single-day in-person training sessions are planned for Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 for supervisors and greeters. In-person training for clerks and moderators is scheduled for Oct. 25.
