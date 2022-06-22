CENTRAL FALLS – Starting this weekend, Central Falls residents will have four days to vote on ways to spend $50,000 to improve their city for senior and disabled citizens.
While the process has been conducted by the school district before, Participatory Budgeting Coordinator Pam Jennings told The Breeze this is the first time Central Falls is using the method at the city level. According to Jennings, “Central Falls is the first place in the state to implement participatory budgeting,”
Mayor Maria Rivera and the Central Falls City Council announced that ballot and voting sites for Next Door Nation: Participatory Budget Voting will be open from June 25 to June 29.
In March, residents submitted ideas at community meetings, in drop boxes around the city, and online. Throughout April and May, more than 30 residents worked together in committees to develop seven projects for the ballot, including:
• Travel safely to your destination: bus shelter improvements — $50,000
• Veterans Park enhancements — $50,000
• Speed calming for safer streets — $50,000
• Keep Central Falls clean with smart trash bins — $44,000
• Adopt-a-grandparent program — $16,000
• Knowledge is power: Informational booklets and magnets about community services — $19,000
• Governor Park improvements — $50,000
Anyone who lives in Central Falls and who is age 15 or older can vote for their top three projects. The projects that get the most votes, up to $50,000, will be funded. To vote, residents may visit Central Falls City Hall, 580 Broad St., on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between June 27 and June 29.
The ballots will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The ballots and voting machines will be provided by the Office of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. The results of the vote will be announced on June 30 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Residents with limited mobility may request a ballot delivery by calling 401-543-4154 before June 29.
“It is so important to get input from our residents. We work for them, and we want these resources to go toward supporting our seniors and residents with disabilities in the most impactful way possible,” Rivera said in the release. “I’m so proud of this participatory budgeting process and the engagement we’ve had from our neighbors and community along the way. I encourage our residents to vote for the projects that are most important to them, empowering our spending to align with those priorities.”
Participatory budgeting is a democratic process in which residents decide how to spend part of the budget. It is happening in more than 10,000 places around the world. Last summer, the Central Falls School District invited students and parents to vote on how to spend $100,000 in federal grant funding. This is the first time a city in Rhode Island has engaged residents in participatory budgeting at the municipal level.
“The city of Central Falls is dedicated to lifting up the voices of our constituencies and the best demonstration of that is our commitment to Participatory Budgeting. Through this process, residents will directly decide how to utilize city funds for projects will best meet the needs of the senior citizens and disabled residents in our community, ” City Council President Jessica Vega said.
A “Next Door Nation Vote Kick-off Party” is scheduled for this Saturday, June 25, at Jenks Park, 602 Broad St, Central Falls, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pop-up voting will occur at other locations throughout the city, including Forand Manor, Wilfred Manor, Rand Place, Blackstone Falls and the Progreso Latino Food Pantry. Residents may cast their ballot when they come to vote at one of the locations. There will be voting booths and tables set up for people to vote on site, using the voting machines.
Currently confirmed dates and locations include: The Progreso Food Pantry at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 Claremont St., on June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilfred Manor, 466 Hunt St., on June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Forand Manor, 30 Washington St., on June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.