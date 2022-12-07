PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – There are two days left for Pawtucket and Central Falls residents to submit their ideas for how to best allocate $385,000 to support improved health outcomes in their cities.
Projects will later be reviewed and voted upon this spring through the participatory budgeting process. Participatory budgeting is where community members offer ideas, develop programs, and make the decisions on how funding will be deployed to improve the health of community members.
Ideas are being collected through Dec. 9. To learn more, and to submit suggestions, visit decideri.org.
The Pawtucket and Central Falls Health Equity Zone, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Central Providence Opportunities Health Equity Zone, launched the new site to provide another way “for residents to engage in their community, share ideas, endorse programs, and provide feedback on ways to spend their allocation of federal funds intended to improve social determinants of health.” Residents can share ideas, comment on and endorse other ideas, learn more about the process, and find out about other opportunities to share ideas, including dropbox locations in the community.
“This new participatory budgeting effort, which is engaging two of our HEZs, is yet another example of how we can help ensure residents exercise voice and agency in how government dollars are spent,” said Ana Novais, acting secretary of the EOHHS. “When we truly listen to that voice, we can nurture choice, building systems that afford people and communities the opportunity to do better, the choice to be healthier. And if we listen, if we respond to the voices and fix broken systems, then we can achieve health equity.”
The process prioritizes input from residents who are directly affected by disparities in health outcomes.
The process is not new to Central Falls, which launched a small participatory budgeting pilot program last year in its high school. The Central Falls class called “Warriors for Change” held community outreach sessions, developed program ideas, asked for input and conducted a vote on how to spend $10,000 of district funding and chose to update aging bathrooms in the school. In June and July, residents took part in the first city-wide participatory budgeting process, and voiced their support to “keep Central Falls clean” by choosing to fund the purchase of 10 smart solar trash bins to be placed around the city.
Following this process at the school level last year, Voces Con Poder, or Voices with Power, was started by school district leadership as a mechanism to engage students and residents on ways to spend $100,000 of COVID relief funding. When the opportunity came to expand the process with additional funds from a federal grant, two Health Equity Zones, Central Providence Opportunities HEZ, supported by ONE Neighborhood Builders, and Pawtucket Central Falls HEZ, backed by Local Initiatives Support Corporation, were positioned to apply.
In the spring, residents of Central Falls and Pawtucket ages 14 and older will vote, regardless of their eligibility to vote in traditional elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.