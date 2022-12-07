PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – There are two days left for Pawtucket and Central Falls residents to submit their ideas for how to best allocate $385,000 to support improved health outcomes in their cities.

Projects will later be reviewed and voted upon this spring through the participatory budgeting process. Participatory budgeting is where community members offer ideas, develop programs, and make the decisions on how funding will be deployed to improve the health of community members.

