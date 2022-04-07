CENTRAL FALLS – After weeks of construction by Central Falls students, the mini boat Inspiration has been launched and its expedition in the Atlantic ocean can be tracked live online.
The University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography worked with students from the Central Falls School District to build the Inspiration, named after the city’s slogan, Diversity That Inspires.
Peter Hanlon, of the URI Graduate School of Oceanography, said Central Falls students started in February to work with students and staff from the university and construct five-foot mini boats using kits from the organization Education Passages.
“It’s all about giving students the experience to learn what ocean research is, and what this data can be used for,” Hanlon said. “Students can take this experience and knowledge, and be part of future solutions to oceanic challenges we’re facing today.”
According to Hanlon, the boat was built by 3rd-graders at two Central Falls elementary schools, Raíces Dual Language Academy and Veterans Memorial, using a kit from Educational Passages. Graduate School of Oceanography students and staff taught the elementary school students how to ballast a keel and install a sail, all while learning about a variety of ocean science lessons.
After the construction phase, middle and high school students participating in an after school program equipped Inspiration with sensors that measure air and water temperatures, as well as ocean currents and wind patterns. The sensors and GPS which tracks the boat are powered by two small solar panels.
Without an engine, the boat’s travel is determined by the wind and ocean currents. The unmanned, 5-foot long vessel was launched 100 miles off the coast at the end of March, and its journey in the Atlantic ocean can be followed by visiting educationalpassages.org/events/urigso/.
“After so much distance learning and time out of the classroom, the children were forgetting what it was like to get excited about learning,” Veterans Memorial 3rd-grade teacher Kim Alix said in a presentation previewing the launch.
She contacted URI and was put in touch with Hanlon and program coordinators. Students were thrilled to be part of the unique program. Alix was invited to join the launch of Inspiration on March 26, 2022. Students were able to watch a live broadcast of their teacher on the URI research vessel Endeavor.
A hatch on the Inspiration is filled with surprises representing the students and the Central Falls community, to be shared with new friends who may recover the Inspiration if it lands on distant shores. In the launch preview, Educational Passages Executive Director Cassie Stymiest shared the story of one mini boat built launched by a New Hampshire middle school in 2020 that stopped broadcasting a signal.
After “462 days and four months” of silence, the boat sent a final location report after being discovered on the coast of a small island in Norway. The New Hampshire students were even able to Zoom with the class of the young Norwegian student who found the vessel.
Educational Passages manages several other mini boats are currently traveling the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
The program between the university and Central Falls schools was started last summer.
The Inspiration is the second mini boat to be built and launched by Central Falls students as part of the program. The first boat was constructed last summer, when the Graduate School of Oceanography partnered with the Central Falls School District Expanded Learning Community and Educational Passage. This boat was dubbed the “Square Mile” in recognition of the city’s geographical size, and it launched last October.
Speaking during a launch preview event for the Inspiration on March 25, Central Falls engineering teacher Allison Murray said some of her students had the opportunity to install sensor packages on the Square Mile this summer. She said this was exciting for her as a teacher because it took lessons “outside of the classroom” and showcased engineering and data collection skills in real world scenarios.
