CENTRAL FALLS – In honor of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the Central Falls Police Department last Thursday offered free medical alert seat belt covers to help first responders quickly identify people with autism in a vehicle during an emergency situation.
The cloth seat belt covers bear the words, “I have autism. I may resist help.” The cover wraps around the seat belt that goes across a person’s chest and is secured by Velcro. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said they partnered with the Central Falls School Department and the Autism Project, based in Lincoln, to acquire 100 seat belt covers at no cost to the department.
The covers and educational resources for families, Reed said, help officers know the best way to communicate with autistic children should they be involved in a car accident or other emergency situation and their parent is unable to communicate. In addition to seatbelt covers, the Autism Project provided family resources and visual aids to help officers communicate with non-verbal persons with autism in the event of an emergency.
Miny Ortiz, family support specialist with the Autism Project, said the visual aids and packet given out on April 28 can be used at home to help educate children and family members on ways to communicate and point them toward local resources. One tool is a chart that can be used to ask children "where does it hurt?" with cartoon images showing a person pointing to different parts of the body, like their arm, leg and head.
"Officers have commonly interacted with people who are on the autism spectrum," Reed said. "This is good for people to easily recognize when they come across somebody, especially in a car accident or anything like that, and they're trying to talk to a kid and ask if they're injured or anything."
Central Falls Chief of Police Anthony Roberson said the department took the lead in contacting the Autism Project and school district for the collaboration. Central Falls Calcutt Middle School Principal and Special Education Coordinator Katie Marcotte said the event and resources can be essential in the event of an emergency where autistic children may be at risk of "shutting down" due to over-stimulation and shock. The groups worked together to identify families that would benefit from this community project.
"The Autism Project has information about autism from A to Z," Roberson said.
Aspects of community policing, the chief said, focus on problem-solving and finding ways to support fellow members of your community. Beyond being able to pick up these resources after school, Roberson noted the community event was a chance for families with young children to meet members of the Police Department. Should they ever be in need of emergency assistance, they may see a responding officer with a now-familiar face.
