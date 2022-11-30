Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
CENTRAL FALLS – Mentoring is a powerful tool, say local school leaders, and Central Falls is putting the tool to work.
School districts and families are still seeing the impacts of the COVID pandemic as students across the state and country struggle with mental health and academic and and social challenges that were exacerbated over the last few years. The Coaching 4 Change (C4C) non-profit mentoring organization places college mentors from diverse backgrounds in schools several days each week to support teachers and students, and is now partnering with the Central Falls School District starting this year.
Central Falls Chief Academic Officer Joy Souza, who joined the school district in August after previously working for Blackstone Valley Prep, said the partnership will place a mentor in all six of the district schools starting after winter break.
“We’re just getting off the ground with them,” Souza said Monday, Nov. 28.
According to Souza, district principals worked with C4C to determine qualities and criteria desired for each district school’s own mentor. For example, she said many schools strongly weighed recruiting bilingual college students for the roles. Other schools at the elementary level wanted mentors suited to support literacy development.
The mentors will also work with students in after-school multilingual learner programs. Souza said they will aim to help students who scored at levels one or two on the state access language development assessments “to accelerate these students to get the level three or higher as quickly as possible.”
Souza said the partnership has thus far been positive as they prepare to have mentors enter schools. She emphasized C4C’s willingness to “tailor training for mentors to fit the specific needs of the district, and more specifically the needs of each school.”
All mentors have now been selected and have begun their training through C4C. The initial partnership will last through the spring semester, with potential to renew.
On Nov. 19, C4C was awarded the James G. Connolly Tribute Fund Award by the Massachusetts Mentoring Partnership. The award, named for a former board chair of Massachusetts Mentoring Partnership, was granted for the non-profit’s “significant work matching diverse college mentors with grade school students” and is accompanied by a $15,000 grant that C4C will use to train its staff and mentors in youth mental health first aid.
“We are thrilled to receive this amazing award and the funding that goes with it, which will help us address a growing need in our schools–identifying and helping students struggling with mental health issues,” Marquis Taylor, CEO of Coaching 4 Change, said in a press release. “As we take stock of the pandemic’s toll, we are seeing, and research is bearing out, that children are suffering from increased depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. We want to be part of the support system that helps students and the educators and parents who care about them.”
C4C was founded a decade ago with headquarters in Taunton, Mass., and today has more than 20 programs in inner-city schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including in Providence and Central Falls. According to C4C, programs provide mentoring assistance to schools, needed especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left children and educators reeling.
Accepting the award on Nov. 10, C4C Chief Marketing Officer Peter Berman said the acknowledgment will “strengthen the important mentoring work we do, making schools a better place by giving our mentors the best tools available to encourage healthy and positive mental health and relationships.”
