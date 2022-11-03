Kismet Kids 1
Kismet Kids, a weekly children-friendly show at Kismet Improv in Pawtucket, invites the whole family to the theater for a side-splitting show every Saturday at 4 p.m.

 Contributed photo by Yes And Photography

PAWTUCKET – A kid-friendly program at Kismet Improv invites the whole family to the theater for a side-splitting show with a brand new experience every Saturday afternoon.

The hour-long Kismet Kids show, now held every Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Kismet Improv theater in the Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., is Rhode Island’s family-friendly comedy show for kids under 12 and their grown-ups, according to organizers.

