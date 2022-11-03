PAWTUCKET – A kid-friendly program at Kismet Improv invites the whole family to the theater for a side-splitting show with a brand new experience every Saturday afternoon.
The hour-long Kismet Kids show, now held every Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Kismet Improv theater in the Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., is Rhode Island’s family-friendly comedy show for kids under 12 and their grown-ups, according to organizers.
“Our hilarious performers bring their silliest characters to the stage while gently encouraging our audience members to jump up and join,” say co-founder and owners Luke and Taylor Bruneaux.
Designed for kids of all ages and abilities, the husband and wife duo say “Kismet Kids is the perfect introduction to improv for our littlest comedians and comedy fans.”
The first show of every month is free to attend. For the other three Saturday shows each month, individual tickets cost $8 per person, and group tickets for parties of four or more cost $25 per group. Kismet Kids is designed for elementary schoolers, the Bruneauxs said, but has been enjoyed by kids under 2-years-old, and adults of all ages.
The Kismet Kids shows are directed by Jess Halpin, who said the children centric shows began in February 2022, and have drawn many returning families and new audience members alike. The show is designed to introduce kids to improvisation and comedy “in a really fun and silly environment.”
There’s no need to worry about keeping kids in their seats, because the show is designed for kids to get up, jump around and have fun. Halpin said kids are invited to join the cast of performers in a variety of games, dance breaks, and other activities up on stage. Each week has a group of different performers, from a rotating cast of about 14 members, and different games are played each time.
“You could come to every show, every single Saturday, and you’ll see a different show each time,” Halpin said.
Halpin joined the team at Kismet Improv not long after they opened in August of 2021, and has been a performer and director with the group. She has taught children and teenagers comedy for many years previously. Halpin wanted to create the children’s show to create a space completely designed for young kids “to have fun, be successful, and to have all their thoughts and funny creative ideas validated.”
“The big part of improv is we say yes and we agree,” Halpin said. “For kids to come to a space where their ideas are amazing, they see them on stage, and they can say whatever they want and have it validated is pretty great.”
After a few years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke Bruneaux said it’s more important than ever to create these opportunities for kids to be silly and express all their emotions. Parents are welcome to get on stage and goof around, too.
“The focus is to get kids expressing themselves and feeling free to do so in a safe, fun environment,” Bruneaux said. “Some of the kids may be a little shy and want to stay in the back, but nine times out of 10 by the end of the show they’re getting on the stage.”
For the young kids, the snack bar is open during the Saturday shows “with a mix of healthy and not-so-healthy snacks,” as well as water, juice, soda and seltzer. For the adults over 21, the bar will be open to sell beer, wine and hard ciders/seltzers.
If you’d like to bring a large party to a show, or to schedule Kismet Kids performers for a special event, email inquiries to sales@kismetimprov.com.
Other regular performances at Kismet Improv include the weekly “House Party” show on Fridays at 8 p.m. Most of the theater’s other performances are aimed at audiences 18 and older, but are for anyone to enjoy.
In addition to shows, Kismet hosts comedy classes in improv and sketch led by instructors who have trained across major improv theaters in Rhode Island, New York, Chicago and Boston.
Luke, a Cumberland native, and Taylor, an East Providence native, met at ImprovBoston in Cambridge, Mass., and married in 2018. They’ve produced more than 250 sold-out improv performances and have directed, performed and taught improv for a combined 25 years.
The couple launched their comedy theater in summer of 2021 after Pawtucket’s Wage House theater, which was located on Mineral Spring Avenue and where they previously performed, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. They said they owe a debt of gratitude to Wage House for building the “amazing community” they continue to foster.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kismetimprov.com.
