PAWTUCKET – About two dozen residents, city employees, and master brewers raised a glass at The Guild last week during the premiere of the Pawtucket Promotes commercial highlighting the city’s dense collection of craft breweries and distilleries.
The commercial will be promoted through social media accounts and other advertising campaigns, city Senior Planner Anthony Herbert said. The city “is often referred to as the unofficial brewing capital of Rhode Island, given that we have the highest concentration of breweries of any community in the state,” he said. In addition to its four breweries, he said, Pawtucket is also becoming a hub for the local distilling industry as two distilleries have opened in recent years.
“This industry has made Pawtucket its home and is one which generates tourism and brings visitors into our community to experience what Pawtucket has to offer the region,” Herbert said.
Ahead of the premiere of the video, last week’s event featured statements from Mayor Donald Grebien, Commerce Director Sandra Cano, and owners of Pawtucket’s breweries and distilleries including The Guild, Crooked Current, Foolproof, Smug Brewing, White Dog Distillery, and Rhode Island Spirits.
Herbert said the growth and success of the brewing and distilling industry is a symbol of Pawtucket’s ongoing economic revitalization. Grebien thanked the brewery and distillery owners for investing in the Pawtucket community by establishing their businesses in the city. He and Cano said it was essential that the city continue to promote these owners, and other small business industries across the city.
Smug Brewing Company owner Rob DaRosa said the city’s repurposed mill buildings have been a boon for breweries and distilleries, which utilize the large space not just for their brewing equipment but to attract crowds to their facilities. Kara Larson, who co-owns Rhode Island Spirits with her wife Cathy Plourde, said they chose to locate their business in Pawtucket because of its reputation for strong small business.
“Being able to say there is a higher concentration of breweries, distilleries, and craft alcohol makers in this city than anywhere else in New England is really a great thing for us, and we think it’s a great thing for the city as well,” Larson said.
Alecia Catucci, who co-owns White Dog Distilling with her husband Carlo Catucci, said they found their location after a brew-hopping date around the state when they met Nichole Pelletier, the owner of Crooked Current Brewery. Pelletier encouraged them with her own business story, and two weeks later the Catuccis signed a lease to found White Dog Distilling next door to Crooked Current in the Lorraine Mills off Mineral Spring Ave.
The city partnered with Luminous Creative Agency to create the new marketing campaign video, which can be viewed online now at https://youtu.be/JwkeY61gGIY, highlighting Pawtucket’s four breweries and two distilleries. The promotional video includes content from each brewery and distillery, and “is designed to build greater regional awareness of Pawtucket’s breweries and distilleries scene, one of the most vibrant in New England, and to drive new visitors to experience these unique destinations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.