PAWTUCKET – About two dozen residents, city employees, and master brewers raised a glass at The Guild last week during the premiere of the Pawtucket Promotes commercial highlighting the city’s dense collection of craft breweries and distilleries.

The commercial will be promoted through social media accounts and other advertising campaigns, city Senior Planner Anthony Herbert said. The city “is often referred to as the unofficial brewing capital of Rhode Island, given that we have the highest concentration of breweries of any community in the state,” he said. In addition to its four breweries, he said, Pawtucket is also becoming a hub for the local distilling industry as two distilleries have opened in recent years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.