PAWTUCKET – Members of the Woodlawn and greater Pawtucket community gathered Monday for the groundbreaking marking the start of demolition and construction of Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary.

The original Baldwin building was built in 1963 and had a sizable wing added in 1973. The school will be fully knocked down, and the site will be cleared prior to the horizontal phase of construction. The new Baldwin building will have 36 classrooms and an estimated enrollment of roughly 800 students, the largest in the district, school officials noted.

