Gov. Dan Mckee said Pawtucket was “leading the charge on a statewide” level building improved learning environments during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 31.
At-large City Councilor Michael Araujo, and District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor sign a collection of children’s books during an Oct. 31 groundbreaking at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School. The books will be saved and presented to students during the grand opening of the new school in 2024.
Gov. Dan Mckee said Pawtucket was “leading the charge on a statewide” level building improved learning environments during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 31.
At-large City Councilor Michael Araujo, and District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor sign a collection of children’s books during an Oct. 31 groundbreaking at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School. The books will be saved and presented to students during the grand opening of the new school in 2024.
PAWTUCKET – Members of the Woodlawn and greater Pawtucket community gathered Monday for the groundbreaking marking the start of demolition and construction of Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary.
The original Baldwin building was built in 1963 and had a sizable wing added in 1973. The school will be fully knocked down, and the site will be cleared prior to the horizontal phase of construction. The new Baldwin building will have 36 classrooms and an estimated enrollment of roughly 800 students, the largest in the district, school officials noted.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams acknowledged the community’s attachment to the old school while welcoming a young Baldwin student, Maya, who created a poster board for the ceremony with “words of wisdom” to the stage.
“Sometimes you need to be knocked down in order to be built better,” the poster read.
McWilliams said the district has invested $100 million in its facilities over the past decade. The Baldwin school demolition and construction project will cost roughly $70 million, and is being overseen by Colliers International and Shawmut Design and Construction. The new building will contain STEAM classrooms, media centers, designated art and music classrooms, special education support spaces, and age-appropriate play structures.
With the support from Pawtucket taxpayers, School Committee member Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau told The Breeze in October “the Pawtucket School Department has become a leader in Rhode Island in delivering 21st century learning environments for our educational community.”
Gov. Dan McKee, who also attended an Oct. 28 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Winters Elementary School, said Pawtucket was “leading the charge on a statewide” level building improved learning environments. McKee, City Council President David Moran, and Deputy Director of Administration Wilder Arboleda, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Don Grebien, all encouraged Pawtucket residents to vote yes on Question 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot to keep the momentum going with a new high school at the McCoy Stadium site.
City Councilor Clovis Gregor said Monday’s groundbreaking was a celebration of the “investment in our children” of District 5 and the whole Pawtucket school system. He said the last thing families from low-income homes should be worried about is whether quality care and education is available to their kids. Referring to recent City Council events regarding Morley Field, Gregor said he was pleased to see green space in the design saying it was something the area of District 5 “definitely needs.”
“This is something long overdue, but I’m so happy and so glad for our children here that their future is going to be invested in and taken care of for better opportunities in their life,” Gregor said of the school.
Pawtucket Teachers Alliance President Ronald Beaupre started in the district as a third-grade teacher at Baldwin in 1998, where he “learned what teaching truly means.” Beaupre said the new and improved school will be “the heart of the Woodlawn community” servicing students while promoting a healthy neighborhood. Quoting Lon Watters, Beaupre said “a school is a building which has four walls, but tomorrow inside.”
School Committee member Kim Grant noted Baldwin has the largest enrollment of any school in the district. She said the new school is a commitment to the education district students deserve, and will be a “game changer” providing modern resources and technologies to meet the needs of students and families.
All those attending the groundbreaking were invited to sign a collection of children’s books during the groundbreaking. The books will be saved and presented to Baldwin students during the grand opening of the new school in 2024.
Among those in attendance who were thanked for their support by McWilliams and other speakers were current council and school board members, political candidates, teachers and school district central office staff, construction crews, and new Principal Robin Sweezy, who was hired for the start of the current year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.