CENTRAL FALLS – With unanimous approval from both the School District and City Council, Central Falls will move forward to present a 10-year plan to construct two new schools and renovate multiple existing buildings, to the state.

The School District and City Council approved a proposal for the Rhode Island Department of Education on Sept. 7 and 12, respectively. The proposal includes plans for construction of a new high school, a new dual language pre-k to eighth grade school, and renovation of three existing elementary schools – Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School, Veterans Memorial elementary School and Ella Risk Elementary School – over the next decade.

