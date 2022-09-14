CENTRAL FALLS – With unanimous approval from both the School District and City Council, Central Falls will move forward to present a 10-year plan to construct two new schools and renovate multiple existing buildings, to the state.
The School District and City Council approved a proposal for the Rhode Island Department of Education on Sept. 7 and 12, respectively. The proposal includes plans for construction of a new high school, a new dual language pre-k to eighth grade school, and renovation of three existing elementary schools – Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School, Veterans Memorial elementary School and Ella Risk Elementary School – over the next decade.
Sam Bradner and Erica Schechter with the Peregrine Group, and Jim Jordan from Ai3 architects, led the presentation to the City Council Monday evening. The proposal highlights the construction of a $110 million high school at the site of the city-owned Higginson Avenue/Francis Corrigan Sports Complex, located at the corner of Lonsdale and Higginson Avenue.
The vision for the leading high school design is to create “a focal point, home, and identity for the Central Falls School District.” One half of the new high school will include all of the academic wing. The other half of the building would incorporate the existing athletic facilities, and new arts facilities.
The first five years will prioritize construction of the new high school serving approximately 750 students, followed by conversion of the existing high school facility. After students and teachers move out of the current high school on Summer Street, the building will be turned into a dual language school for an additional $60 million – totaling approximately $170 million for the two schools.
“What we’re trying to do is get students out of the existing high school as quickly as possible so that building can come down, and that construction can start,” Bradner told the City Council Monday night.
The entire existing high school will need to be demolished to make way for new construction. Once the new pre-k to 8th grade school is ready, the city is proposing to close the Captain Hunt School Early Learning Center on Kendall Street, as well as the Margaret I. Robertson School on Hunt Street for consolidation.
During years five through 10 of the plan, Central Falls will renovate Calcutt, Veterans and Ella Risk. They will transition to become three more pre-k through eighth grade schools. The rough construction costs are $21.7 million for Calcutt, $26.8 million for Ella Risk, and $28.9 million for Veterans.
Veterans and Ella Risk will require more in-depth reconstruction, but Calcutt has adequate space for the pre-k to 8th-grade levels and will require slightly less renovation. Design plans for each school include car and bus traffic loops, main entry points, flexible play areas, and outdoor classroom spaces.
During Monday’s council meeting, Bradner explained that legislation passed in the last session allows the state to front the money for projects like school construction. He said the city has already acquired roughly $150 million to put toward the project, and they are seeking further support from RIDE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.