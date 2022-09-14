CENTRAL FALLS – To further bolster the local workforce, the Central Falls Business Hub is hosting a free job fair next Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Spearheaded by the city’s Small Business Assistance and Workforce Development Center, the job fair will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub, 934 Dexter St. Pre-registration is not required.
According to Pablo Rodriguez Masjoan, the bilingual workforce development and small business assistance coordinator with the Central Falls Department of Planning and Economic Development, the goal of the fair is to connect residents to local jobs, job training and advancement opportunities, and other resources.
“The idea is to provide access to help businesses in Central Falls get employees, and to help people in Central Falls get better jobs,” he said.
Organizations participating in the Sept. 21 job fair include Toray Plastics of North Kingstown, Packing and More of Central Falls, Coastal One Credit Union of Pawtucket, Buckhead Meat of New England of Warwick, multiple construction companies, and more.
A previous job fair was held in June, and included the Rhode Island Management Association promoting jobs at Quonset Point. Organizations will return for the second job fair on Sept. 21. One participating organization is Aura, the coming marijuana dispensary at 1136 Lonsdale Ave. operated by Pinnacle Compassion Center. Aura is planning its own job fair at their Lonsdale Avenue location this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Masjoan’s position with the city was established in the spring with the goal of furthering efforts in Central Falls to connect residents to local jobs, job training and advancement opportunities. In his role, he said he works to engage and support local businesses and employees alike.
For example, he said the CF Business Hub provides assistance applying for grants or setting up business websites or social media pages. If there is something the city can’t help with directly, Masjoan said, they will direct business owners and workers to a list of outside organizations that may be of assistance.
“We’re creating a whole database of existing businesses to have better communication and referrals,” he told The Breeze.
Organizations they are looking to build relationships with include Family Services of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Builders Association. With support from RIBA, Masjoan said Central Falls provides training in carpentry, electrical work, HVAC systems work and more.
“We want to train people and give them the knowledge to work in those fields,” he said.
Training is offered in both Spanish and English.The workforce HUB provides ESL classes to workers who need it.
“... We provide vocabulary of the trade so when they learn a little bit, they can go and work for a business and have a better idea of what the different vocabulary for that specific trade is,” Masjoan said.
Other programs include “lunch and learn” events where workers can learn about topics such as financial literacy, basic computer and Chromebook use, business marketing, social media management, and more. Training and learning opportunities are regularly shared at facebook.com/CentralFallsBusinessHub.
