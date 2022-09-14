CENTRAL FALLS – To further bolster the local workforce, the Central Falls Business Hub is hosting a free job fair next Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Spearheaded by the city’s Small Business Assistance and Workforce Development Center, the job fair will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub, 934 Dexter St. Pre-registration is not required.

