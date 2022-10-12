PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.
While Councilor Clovis Gregor was supportive of purchasing the $1.8 million riverfront property, he said he did not want the purchase to be the “death knell” for Morley Field in his district. Based on the resolution, the city could still use the land to meet the requirements for the sale of one or two lots that comprise Morley Field. The roughly five-acre Morley Field is planned to be sold to JK Equities LLC to turn the facility into a parking lot for its distribution warehouse.
An initial 7-2 vote last week defeated a motion to strike all references to Morley Field at 94 Moshassuck St. After continued debate, the council then voted 6-3 to approve the original purchase and sales agreement.
Based on the purchase and sale agreement between the city and Riverside Burial Society of Pawtucket, the riverside land can only be used for recreation, and it prohibits development of affordable housing on the land. Councilors said representatives from the burial society gave the city a better price on the purchase with a restriction that blocks affordable housing development.
David Harrison, president of the Riverside Burial Society of Pawtucket, told the council they don’t want low-income housing there “because the cemetery is right there, and we want to keep it quiet as possible.”
The proposed park, part of land owned by the cemetery that was never used for burials, would be near the existing Max Read Field high school sports facility. Gregor has argued that building a second park in this more “affluent” area would be “redundant” and leaves children and residents of his district, Council District 5, without adequate open space.
During the Oct. 5 meeting, District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette said she opposed the purchase and sale agreement because she felt the mayor’s administration did not conduct an adequate search for replacement space within District 5. Schuette, of District 4, was one of the dissenting votes alongside Gregor and Councilor Melissa DaRosa, an at-large member. With her vote of opposition because of language on Morley Field, DaRosa said that “buying the cemetery (property) is still a benefit for the city.”
Gregor has been leading opposition to the pending sale of Morley Field for months. The effort has seen continued support from some members of the public, with residents and newly elected state representatives providing testimony during the last handful of council meetings. Despite the public pushback, the council has continued to move forward with action around Morley Field.
Consideration to purchase the riverside property near the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium development came before the council two weeks earlier. The decision was delayed at the time after Councilor Gregor insisted on removing language which would allow the city to use the land for replacement of Morley Field. When the council returned last week, that language was still included and Gregor said he was again deeply disappointed.
Councilor Michael Araujo said they didn’t want to remove the resolution and give supporters of Morley Field “false hope” that the property in District 5 would not be affected. City officials maintained that the new land may be used to meet the requirements set by the DEM and National Park Service, and not including this in the resolution could be misleading.
City Solicitor Frank Milos also said city administration was opposed to removing language connecting the Morley Field replacement because they want this to be a funding option. The resolution and purchase and sale agreement that passed included language that the city can use the new land as a replacement for Morley Field.
Pawtucket is required by federal standards to find a replacement recreation space. Morley Field is a designated public recreation facility developed in the late 1970s and partially funded by a National Park Service grant. To sell the five-acre property, the city is required to follow a recreation conversion process managed by the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, including developing a replacement recreation site that is of equal or greater size and equal or greater value than Morley Field.
During a meeting Sept. 19, Gregor brought the planned sale of Morley Field to JK Equities LLC into question, saying it was illegal because when the property was transferred to the city of Pawtucket in the 1970s, Lot 291 was gifted by Narragansett Wire Co. to be used by the city as an athletic field. He cited a state law prohibiting the sale of land gifted to the city for a particular use, which Milos agreed could be an impediment to the potential sale.
He previously said he would look into ways to move forward, including asking JK Equities about the viability, and interest, in purchasing just the single lot 309. City officials said consideration of a partial sale of Morley Field is expected to be brought before the property subcommittee in the coming weeks.
Councilors continue to ask questions of ARPA funding
In other business, DaRosa expressed dissatisfaction with other aspects of communication between the council and mayor’s office. Following a Sept. 7 meeting, upon a motion by DaRosa, councilors wrote to Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo requesting that a member of the administration attend a pre-council meeting on Oct. 5 to provide an update on the use of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Zelazo wrote back to the council on Sept. 29 saying “we are endeavoring to finalize this list and will be communicating with the council over the coming months...” DaRosa said the information should be available and said she was displeased with lack of response provided by the administration. She said the council should have input on the spending of the money and know where it is being spent. DaRosa, who lost her September primary for re-election, accused Zelazo of delaying a proper response until she leaves office. The council moved to send a follow-up request to have their questions answered in a timely manner.
Zelazo responded this week that the administration has a 12-year history of responding to everyone on the council, and with a nine-member council and at least five members needing to be in favor of anything, they would never strategize around “marginalizing or going around one member.”
“Frankly I’m baffled by the suggestion, and it falls flat on its face on a nine-member council,” he said.
DaRosa, during her time on the council, has opposed much of what the administration does for political reasons, he said. DaRosa sent a letter, they’re now working on a response, and they have multiple major projects going on all at once even as they work through some significant staffing vacancies on behalf of taxpayers, he said. Responding to council members is a very importance piece of what they do, he said, but it’s not their only task, and they always respond when they can.
- Ethan Shorey contributed to this article.
