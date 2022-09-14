PAWTUCKET – Staffing issues have been preventing the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter from hosting public walk-in hours, with plenty of pets still up for adoption.
The City Council Animal Control Committee, led by Councilor Mark Wildenhain, met before last week’s full council meeting to discuss the status of the shelter at Slater Park, which has had limited public access since around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Wildenhain said the city is in need of pound-keepers, and has two part-time positions open that pay roughly $14 per hour. These positions will be posted to the city website’s employee opportunities page.
The possibility of hiring a single full-time employee could be considered, Pawtucket Animal Control’s Rene Massie said, but this change in staffing would need to be approved by the union and then the council. Wildenhain also asked about the possibility of running the shelter with volunteers. While they are also seeking volunteers, Massie said volunteers alone can’t cover all necessary functions of the shelter because they “cannot have volunteers doing union work.”
“What we use volunteers for is like enrichment type things, animal socialization, dog walking, fundraising, that kind of thing,” Massie said. “As far as opening the shelter and staffing the shelter, we can’t use volunteers for that.”
Council member Alexis Schuette said she agreed with Wildenhain’s urgency in finding support for the shelter to open for public hours. If residents can’t get into the shelter, they can’t meet animals to see if they’re a good fit for adoption, Schuette said.
“It’s closed, but we still operate the adoption program,” Massie said.
According to Massie, as of last week, there were about 20 dogs, 30 cats, and six rabbits at the shelter. Residents interested in adopting or volunteering are encouraged to call the shelter at 401-722-4243 and leave their information and request to visit animals by appointment.
Facility upgrades are also being made to the local shelter, with work starting to replace the building roof last week. Wildenhain told TheBreeze that this $225,000 project is paid for with city building and maintenance funds.
The Breeze reported last year that efforts to hold the manufacturer of the shelter’s crumbling roof shingles accountable failed after the city retrieved only $5,000 after joining a lawsuit over the deficient shingles. The $5,000 figure was reached because the city ended up getting 10 years of life on a 15-year shingle.
