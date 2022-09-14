PAWTUCKET – Staffing issues have been preventing the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter from hosting public walk-in hours, with plenty of pets still up for adoption.

The City Council Animal Control Committee, led by Councilor Mark Wildenhain, met before last week’s full council meeting to discuss the status of the shelter at Slater Park, which has had limited public access since around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

