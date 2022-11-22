PAWTUCKET – City residents will see McCoy Stadium knocked down in early spring of next year to make way for a new unified city high school, says Mayor Donald Grebien, but not before residents get a chance to say goodbye.
The mayor said the city first wants to provide residents an opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved stadium. Plans for such an occasion are still in the works.
Pawtucket voters showed strong support for ballot question 4 on election day, Nov. 8, approving funding to build a state-of-the-art high school unifying the west and east sides of the city by combining Shea and Tolman on the McCoy property. The sports complex will be knocked down after the new year to make way for the roughly 482,000-square-foot high school campus. The $330 million project to build the new high school will come with over 85 percent reimbursement in funding by the state, “saving local taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” the mayor’s administration has noted.
The city has continued to hold ownership and covered the maintenance costs for the stadium since the minor league team moved to Worcester and was rebranded as the WooSox in 2019. According to the mayor’s office, the average cost of maintaining McCoy stadium, which “only includes necessary expenditures and utilities,” is about $17,000 per month while not in use for heating, winterizing and other items.
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, recalled one unforeseen expense coming when a pipe burst on the property on the day the city took over ownership from the team. Otherwise, costs have primarily come from heating or winterizing parts of the property, and other upkeep. While the property has not been used for public events, Zelazo said the stadium hasn’t been completely vacant, as it was used for a COVID-19 response base during the first stages of the pandemic lockdown.
“I am thankful for the residents of Pawtucket who overwhelmingly voted to approve question 4 on the ballot allowing for the construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art Pawtucket High School campus with fully integrated career and technical education programs,” Grebien said. “Our students and teachers deserve the best. On the heels of complete renovations to Potter Burns and Nathanael Greene Elementary, the ground up rebuild of Winters Elementary, and the recent groundbreaking of Baldwin Elementary, we will be able to focus our attention toward our high school students.”
Unlike other school building projects, the building of the new high school involves a city-owned site. As such, the city will work in collaboration with the School Committee and Pawtucket School District to manage the project.
In a letter to the School Committee, Grebien said these are exciting times for the city’s school system and thanked the partnership of the administration, City Council, School Committee, and School Department. Grebien wrote that the new school “will address health issues, structural integrity, educational climate and safety concerns” and will house “much needed career technical education” programs.
“The city through the process with the School Committee, City Council, and the bond, has always been very transparent that the site would be McCoy,” Grebien said. “While it is sad to see the stadium go, residents understand that it is time to give our students the modern, 21st century learning environment they deserve.”
The Pawtucket School Committee was scheduled to meet this week, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with discussion items related to the unified high school build, including the approval to seek a request for proposals for a construction manager at risk for the project.
Looking forward to the construction of the school, Grebien said he would “love to see a portion of McCoy being preserved and hope there is a way to make it work.” Similarly, School Committee member Gerard Charbonneau has expressed interest in finding a way to pay homage to the iconic stadium, home to the longest game in baseball history.
The city also has the statue of late PawSox owner Ben Mondor, once located outside the entrance, in storage, and officials have said they plan to feature it in a special way in the future.
