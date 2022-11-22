McCoy stadium

After mourning the loss of the Paw Sox baseball team for the last few years, McCoy Stadium will be knocked down this spring to make way for a new unified city high school, but not before residents get a chance to say goodbye.

 File photo

PAWTUCKET – City residents will see McCoy Stadium knocked down in early spring of next year to make way for a new unified city high school, says Mayor Donald Grebien, but not before residents get a chance to say goodbye.

The mayor said the city first wants to provide residents an opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved stadium. Plans for such an occasion are still in the works.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.