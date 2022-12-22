CUMBERLAND – After a multi-year hiatus, the Cumberland High School Clipper Band has been performing at Dave’s Market the last two weekends, raising more than $5,000 to pay for the increased costs of busing and festival competitions.

CHS Band Director Michael Feroce said small groups of students take rotations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m to play holiday music for shoppers, with collection baskets placed for donations. The fundraising tradition was previously started and run by a parent of a band student in 2017 and 2018, and Feroce said there was a gap in their return to Dave’s during the holiday season after all fundraising efforts slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

