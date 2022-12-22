Members of the Cumberland High School Band, including Harold Vemmer and Ryan Gendolfe, played holiday selections at Dave’s Marketplace on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland on Saturday. The band was raising funds to offset the increasing costs of busing and festival competitions in the spring.
CUMBERLAND – After a multi-year hiatus, the Cumberland High School Clipper Band has been performing at Dave’s Market the last two weekends, raising more than $5,000 to pay for the increased costs of busing and festival competitions.
CHS Band Director Michael Feroce said small groups of students take rotations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m to play holiday music for shoppers, with collection baskets placed for donations. The fundraising tradition was previously started and run by a parent of a band student in 2017 and 2018, and Feroce said there was a gap in their return to Dave’s during the holiday season after all fundraising efforts slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, he reached out to the school’s new band booster parents to help set up the performances at Dave’s. In the first weekend, students raised $2,500, doubling their money the following weekend for a total of more than $5,000.
Last Saturday, Dec. 17, one group of students, Colin Danko, Michael Levesque, Lukas Batalon-Preston, Sahasra Yenumula, Jack Barriere, and James Barriere, raised $1,000 during their shift alone.
“I would certainly want to thank our incredibly generous Cumberland community for supporting our Clipper Band students,” Feroce said. “I am also thankful that Dave’s Market is willing to host us, and hope to run the fundraiser each holiday season in the future. Absolutely incredible to see the tremendous spirit and kindness out there.”
