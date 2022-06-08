PAWTUCKET – Students from Pawtucket schools walked out of class last Wednesday, June 1, and marched to City Hall to protest government inaction on gun control and to demand improved local school safety and mental health counseling.
Upwards of 150 students from Shea High School, Tolman High School, and Blackstone Academy Charter School participated in the walkout, which culminated in a gathering at the Pawtucket Veterans Memorial Park next to City Hall.
The student-organized event was led by 17-year-old Zachary Pinto, who is finishing his junior year at Shea. Pinto said he and other students planned the gathering over a few days after multiple students shared their frustrations and grief in the wake of a May 24 shooting at a Texas school.
“Me and my fellow students marched from our schools to City Hall in protest of legislation that seeks to protect guns more than children,” Pinto said. “The youth of Pawtucket are strong and will speak up.”
Students said they were “tired and scared” for their safety. Multiple students spoke during the rally, saying they need more mental health counselors in their schools. They said the need for this support has only increased after students lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, and as they continue to see school shootings across the country.
He encouraged school administration to further involve students in conversations on school safety and improvements. The conditions of local schools need to be addressed, he said, specifically noting that Shea has doors that are not alarmed and windows that can’t be opened for escape in the event of an emergency.
“I want them to just care,” Pinto said of school administration and elected officials. “... To just look at the conditions of our school, look at our youth and genuinely care.”
While students chanted, shouting they wanted “counselors, not cops” during the rally, Pinto said he didn’t know of any conflicts specifically involving Pawtucket school resource officers, but he referred to issues that have occurred with SROs and police officers working in schools across the country. He also voiced a concern for his safety at home in Pawtucket. Last year, an off-duty Pawtucket police officer was charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old in West Greenwich.
“I don’t feel safe in my city,” Pinto said. “I look to the news and I see nothing but pain. I see nothing but people attacking people that look like me, hurting kids that look like me.”
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien told The Breeze his administration would look to support immediate areas of need, such as infrastructure repairs and emotional support for students.
“What are these priorities? How do we work with the School Committee, which has full control with the superintendent, and correct some of what they (students) feel is the mismanagement,” he said.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said the district first learned of the planned event after seeing a post on social media. In a statement to district families after the walkout, McWilliams said the district could not condone the event due to safety concerns and loss of instruction time.
“The safety of our students is our top priority. The students who walked out of school to gather at the amphitheater at City Hall to talk about school safety did not have permission to leave school,” McWilliams wrote. “Parents are being notified. We want our students to have a voice but we don’t condone school walkouts, as that creates safety concerns and loss of instruction. We want to encourage our students to work with their teachers, principals, and their community to express their concerns in a forum that is safe and doesn’t disrupt their education.”
Speaking with The Breeze, McWilliams also spoke to the number of support staff in Pawtucket schools. According to her, there are multiple counselors and support staff at Shea and Tolman. This includes guidance counselors, a social worker, a psychologist, a behavioral specialist, college advisors and other staff “outside of the classroom teachers.” Additionally, at Shea, she said students are assigned an adviser when they come into the high school as freshmen.
“I think we’ve done a good job providing what I would call a caring adult,” she said.
McWilliams said she does not feel school resource officers should be removed or replaced by additional counseling staff.
“To me, it should be your SRO, your community policing staff, along with all those other supports,” McWilliams said. “... If we need more, I would like to add an additional social worker, but I would have to find the funding for it.”
Other measures for school improvements and safety continue to be pushed by local government. In the days after the Texas school shooting, Gov. Dan McKee renewed calls for the General Assembly to approve legislation banning high-capacity magazines and assault weapons. He also announced funding will become available to make potential emergency safety and security upgrades in Rhode Island schools.
RIDE will authorize up to $500,000 in emergency approval through the School Building Authority for each district to make security upgrades their school facilities need and be reimbursed after the work is complete. McWilliams said walkthroughs are being conducted this week, as the governor’s office requires district reports on needed improvement by June 10.
