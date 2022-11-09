Correction: Philips Street garden funding Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Nov. 2 article, “Philips Street Garden gets a facelift,” accidentally omitted a $14,000 Community Challenge Grant from AARP supporting the project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grant Challenge Community Gardening Philips Street Garden Gets A Facelift Philips Street Garden Funding Aarp × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge Woonsocket election officials chastise poll worker after confrontation Attorney: At least one other complainant against Zwolenski Latest News DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway Fire union leaders concerned by increased assaults Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map Loss of RIPTA hub, Tourism Council raised questions about Visitor Center Have an opinion on future of NP? Make your voice heard Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway Fire union leaders concerned by increased assaults Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map Loss of RIPTA hub, Tourism Council raised questions about Visitor Center Have an opinion on future of NP? Make your voice heard Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
