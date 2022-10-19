CENTRAL FALLS – City Council members last week unanimously authorized the sale of property on Broad Street which is planned to be developed into new affordable housing.

Councilors on Oct. 12 authorized a resolution for the mayor and city of Central Falls to sell properties 499-511 Broad St., and 542 Broad St., to One Neighborhood Builders for two simultaneous affordable housing development projects.

