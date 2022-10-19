CENTRAL FALLS – City Council members last week unanimously authorized the sale of property on Broad Street which is planned to be developed into new affordable housing.
Councilors on Oct. 12 authorized a resolution for the mayor and city of Central Falls to sell properties 499-511 Broad St., and 542 Broad St., to One Neighborhood Builders for two simultaneous affordable housing development projects.
In May, Central Falls received $60,000 in site readiness awards, and announced intent for multiple housing developments at the Broad Street properties which will play a role in revitalization of Broad Street. $30,000 was to be used to cover surveying, engineering, and design services to develop affordable housing on the parcel of land at 511 Broad St. – the old municipal police station and courthouse. Another $30,000 was awarded “to prepare visuals of how we want to redevelop Broad Street as a vibrant mixed-use commercial corridor,” Planning and Economic Director Thomas Deller said at the time.
In August, the city received an additional $415,000 to put toward development of two housing projects at 511 and 524 Broad St. City officials said the grant would partially fund a project to create 47 new housing units on Broad Street – and spark economic development in the area.
Council President Jessica Vega said at this month’s meeting, the city is limited in where it can build. Repurposing the former police station and courthouse is an attractive project to help satisfy an urgent need for affordable housing. City Solicitor Matthew Jerzyk said Central Falls held a housing summit not long after Mayor Maria Rivera took office, and there was a push to create site-acquisition money.
“Cities like Central Falls didn’t have extra money sitting around to buy properties to develop affordable housing,” Jerzyk explained.
The governor and General Assembly, he said, created a pot of money for cities to use to acquire property. Jerzyk said Central Falls applied and was awarded roughly $800,000 to purchase the properties on Broad St. “on the condition they be developed into affordable housing in the city.”
The project with One Neighborhood Builders will build 40 affordable housing units between the two Broad Street sites at 499-511 and 542 Broad St. Further south towards Pawtucket, Jerzyk said, the city will also develop the former Broad Street School into 24 housing units.
The city also has an approximately $2 million earmark in the federal budget to build housing on the former Osram Sylvania site, he said. Additionally, 100 housing units are being built at 413 Roosevelt Ave., along the river.
“The goal is to try to create 250 units of housing in the next few years, and the city is on the path to do that,” Jerzyk said.
Answering a question from at-large councilor Tatiana Baena, Jerzyk said housing units would be a mix of one, two, or three-bedroom apartments to meet the needs of individuals and families in the community. An Oct. 25 community meeting is planned to be held at the City Council chamber for residents to learn more about the Broad St. homes.
In other business, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing collaboration with nonadjacent Rhode Island municipalities and police departments pursuant to a statewide mutual aid agreement. According to Council President Vega, 37 out of 39 municipalities in the state are in favor of this agreement. This would allow members of non-neighboring police departments to assist with duties such as traffic detail for parades or events in other cities and towns. Vega noted this would not give visiting officers jurisdiction to conduct acts like traffic stops or pull over residents within Central Falls city boundaries.
