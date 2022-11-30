PAWTUCKET – The City Council met in special session Monday to approve an amendment to the Pawtucket Redevelopment Plan and adopted the project plan for Phase 1A of the Tidewater Landing project.

Councilors in attendance voted 6-1, with District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette dissenting and at-large members Melissa DaRosa and Elena Vasquez absent from the meeting. The council is expected to meet again Dec. 1 to vote on the second passage of the amendment, which was outlined by Mayor Donald Grebien’s Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo and Karen Grande, an attorney working with the city who was sick and attended by Zoom. Second passage by the council will allow the city to proceed on bonding for the deal.

