PAWTUCKET – The City Council met in special session Monday to approve an amendment to the Pawtucket Redevelopment Plan and adopted the project plan for Phase 1A of the Tidewater Landing project.
Councilors in attendance voted 6-1, with District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette dissenting and at-large members Melissa DaRosa and Elena Vasquez absent from the meeting. The council is expected to meet again Dec. 1 to vote on the second passage of the amendment, which was outlined by Mayor Donald Grebien’s Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo and Karen Grande, an attorney working with the city who was sick and attended by Zoom. Second passage by the council will allow the city to proceed on bonding for the deal.
City finance and ordinance subcommittee members met in a pre-council session to review the amendment before it was brought to the full council for consideration. Speaking to councilors Monday, Zelazo read the minor amendment into the record which states that $10 million will be used from American Rescue Plan Act 2021 revenue replacement funds. He said the amendment presented to the council outlining these changes was made “at the request of bond underwriters council, just to give a belt and suspenders on the source of funding.”
“The underwriters requested that we be more specific than just saying ‘legally available revenues’ to the city, and asked that we specify the ARPA funds were being used,” Grande explained.
The ARPA plan replaces plans for a revenue bond amid rising borrowing costs.
Grande said the ordinance amending the redevelopment plan and project plan served two functions. It designates the arts area, growth area, and the stadium as part of the redevelopment area of the city, “as is required by the downtown Pawtucket redevelopment statute.” The ordinance also explains how the project complies with municipal tax incremental financing statutes, “in that it actually includes a project plan for the Tidewater Landing project” and describes the requirements of a redevelopment and project plan under state law.
The project area, separate from the redevelopment area, Grande said, is just the four lots comprising the stadium project site, and she noted the project area and tax area have the same boundaries. She said the documents shared with the council further addressed the estimated costs of the redevelopment plan and Tidewater plan and the sources of financing that conform “with the city’s comprehensive plan and how it attains the purposes of the redevelopment act.”
Later in the meeting, Grande noted that the city has until Dec. 31 to set the base date for evaluation of taxes related to municipal tax increment financing. She explained that by adopting the project plan before Dec. 31, Pawtucket can then use the assessed values of Dec. 31, but if they don’t adopt the plan until after the new year, they will be using the base value date of Dec. 22, 2022.
“You would lose any increase in value for this calendar year,” Grande said.
Before casting their votes, District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor asked about the allowable uses for ARPA funds, and was assured by Grande that the city had done its due diligence, including hiring an ARPA consultant, to confirm this was permissible under a revenue replacement provision.
On Nov. 22, the council approved an amendment to the 20-year tax stabilization agreement as well as the ground lease with the project developer. The recent votes mark significant steps forward for the Tidewater development.
The Tidewater Landing plan, as recommended by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, features updated facts and figures as passed over the summer. One change is to the city’s tax treaty with developer Fortuitous Partners that will see Fortuitous start paying $400,000 in new taxes to Pawtucket in year one and escalated figures in each year after that up to year 20, Zelazo previously explained.
The more than $10 million generated will cover the city’s $10 million in up-front costs that it’s putting into the project, as agreed to between officials and the developer. There were no taxes coming from the developer to the city under an earlier version of the plan, which was revised in a narrow vote by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. when costs for the project escalated and Fortuitous sought more of the state funding up-front.
Critics have said moving the state’s share of funding to the stadium part of the project makes it less likely that commercial and residential aspects of the riverfront project will get done, but officials say there are plenty of safeguards in place to make sure that other aspects of Tidewater Landing are completed.
