PAWTUCKET – City Council members say they hope for new job opportunities as Pawtucket closes in on a deal to purchase a property as a replacement for Morley Field and prepares for redevelopment of the field itself alongside the abutting Microfibres site.
During a June 22 meeting, the council made a motion to invite the city planning director and city solicitor to speak about the Morley Field issue during the pre-council portion of the council’s first meeting in August. The council also requested the administration extend the public comment period on the issue beyond the August meeting.
Earlier this month, the city closed Morley Field due to the discovery of volatile organic compounds. During the June 22 meeting, District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor stood firm in his opinion that the closure of the property was “premature” and “not in the best interest of the public and Morley Field,” which falls in his jurisdiction.
“There is no way anybody can convince me otherwise,” he said.
Councilor Melissa DaRosa said she was concerned Gregor was “premeditating that the worst might happen.” Council member Terrence Mercer suggested they ask City Solicitor Frank Milos to help in getting answers to their questions for an upcoming meeting. Mercer said the council had previously passed a resolution regarding the sale of the property because “we thought this was best for the city” and could create job opportunities.
Officials have said they’re in negotiations with the owner of an undisclosed private property on the west side of the city to be used as a replacement for Morley Field.
Public Works Director David Clemente, in an update to the Parks Commission on June 14, said the owner is willing to sell the property as a replacement for Morley Field, which is a required step because the recreation space was originally purchased with a National Park Service grant.
Councilor Michael Araujo said an original proposal for the property envisioned J.K. Equities being able to grow from roughly 130 employees to nearly 400.
The athletic field space is now planned to be incorporated into the redevelopment of the Microfibres site next door into the distribution center. Araujo said the ability to establish jobs in the city, especially ones within walking distance for some residents, would be a boon for the area.
Mercer said Morley Field had been underused and “neglected for quite some time.” With the redevelopment of the property and new jobs, he said, “that blighted area would be regenerated, to a certain extent.”
“I don’t see where we have given up anything, except to gain on the other end,” he said.
The recent closure of Morley Field, he said, caused concern that if plans for the property fell through for any reason, the city would be left with a contaminated site.
“... We voted unanimously to move forward with this because we thought it was a benefit to the city, and it could quickly turn ugly,” Mercer said.
Yeah, I have mixed feelings on that whole plan. Jobs are great but building a giant warehouse doesn't seem to line up with plans to revitalize North Main Street.
