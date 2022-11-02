CENTRAL FALLS – The city is moving forward with the purchase of the future El Centro building, with the sale expected to be finalized by the end of this week.
Present City Council members last week voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Maria Rivera and the city to purchase 702 Broad St. for future development as the El Centro Community Center. In May, officials announced they were looking to finalize a “handshake agreement” to purchase the church property. The project will be funded by $2 million in a federal earmark from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1 million from a round of Community Development Block Grant Funding in September, and a $100,000 donation from Navigant Credit Union.
Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller told The Breeze on Oct. 31 that attorneys were working to close the sale, and the city was “probably going to own the building this week.” The building at 702 Broad St. is currently the Ministerio Guerreros De Cristo church run by Rev. Eliseo Nogueras. The congregation will remain in the building through Jan. 31, 2023 so members can hold their holiday events.
The city is also preparing to sign a contract with LLB Architects from Pawtucket. The goal, Deller said, is to put the project out to bid for work around next April The city will also establish a steering committee composed of city employees and others who would likely work in the new community center building. The full timeline for development is still unclear.
“We’ll need to put in a new elevator and restore the facade — like the windows,” Deller said. “Those are two things we know of off the bat, but we’ll see what else we need to do.”
Speaking in May, Rivera said her vision for the community center is a wellness center operating on the first two floors of the building. After the pandemic, Rivera said, Central Falls and other communities have seen impacts on residents’ mental health, and upticks in domestic violence and opioid use.
The mayor also said she would like to partner with local non-profit and community wellness organizations to help staff the center and lead community programs. Other aspects of the envisioned community center could provide space for after school programming. It might even include development of residential units on the fourth floor.
The council last week also approved amendments to sections of the city’s zoning ordinance regarding affordable housing. Deller explained that the amendments are intended to reflect the community and improve development opportunities.
“When I first got here six years ago I started reading our zoning ordinance and I realized I wrote it,” Deller, who previously worked for the city of Providence, said. “Someone had taken the Providence Zoning ordinance from 1991, they took parts of it and adopted them in Central Falls.”
Part of the problem in doing this, Deller said, is the ordinance wasn’t properly adjusted to reflect the dense population of residents living in Central Falls. He said there is a push across the country to adjust city ordinances “to clarify what you’re trying to achieve.”
Part of the problem with the Central Falls ordinance, according to Deller, was related to language that didn’t allow multi-family housing development in commercial zones. The bigger, somewhat “controversial” amendment approved by the council, Deller said, eliminates the requirement for on-site parking attached to development projects.
Municipalities will often require more parking than a development actually needs, especially in cities where not all residents own personal vehicles, and this can be an unnecessary barrier for housing development. Deller said Cambridge, Mass. recently eliminated parking requirements under zoning, and Central Falls is among the first municipalities in Rhode Island to make similar changes.
