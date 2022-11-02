Central Falls future Community Center site
City officials are seeking to purchase a former church property at 702 Broad St. and convert it into a community center.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

CENTRAL FALLS – The city is moving forward with the purchase of the future El Centro building, with the sale expected to be finalized by the end of this week.

Present City Council members last week voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Maria Rivera and the city to purchase 702 Broad St. for future development as the El Centro Community Center. In May, officials announced they were looking to finalize a “handshake agreement” to purchase the church property. The project will be funded by $2 million in a federal earmark from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1 million from a round of Community Development Block Grant Funding in September, and a $100,000 donation from Navigant Credit Union.

