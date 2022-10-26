PAWTUCKET – Despite a 5-4 council vote moving the sale of a portion of Morley Field forward last week, councilors and members of the public in opposition have vowed not to stop fighting “to save the whole field.”

The split decision was the first of two resolutions passed by the council last Wednesday, Oct. 19, and allowed for the city to enter a purchase and sale agreement with JK Equities for Lot 309 at 94 Moshassuck St. The transfer of ownership will take place only after the completion of the recreation conversion process managed by the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, along with the approval of the recreation conversation and relocation plan, which will include an additional 9.4 acres of new green space west of the Pawtucket River.

