PAWTUCKET – Despite a 5-4 council vote moving the sale of a portion of Morley Field forward last week, councilors and members of the public in opposition have vowed not to stop fighting “to save the whole field.”
The split decision was the first of two resolutions passed by the council last Wednesday, Oct. 19, and allowed for the city to enter a purchase and sale agreement with JK Equities for Lot 309 at 94 Moshassuck St. The transfer of ownership will take place only after the completion of the recreation conversion process managed by the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, along with the approval of the recreation conversation and relocation plan, which will include an additional 9.4 acres of new green space west of the Pawtucket River.
District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor had brought the sale of Morley Field, made up of adjoining Lots 291 and 309, into question. Because Lot 291 was gifted by Narragansett Wire Co. to be used by the city as an athletic field in the 1970s, Gregor said, state law prohibits sale of the land for any other use.
Based on the resolution approved Oct. 19, JK Equities will only acquire Lot 309, which measures more than three acres at the Morley facility, for development into parking for the neighboring large-scale distribution center. The city, under National Park Service rules requiring a replacement for recreational property that is sold, would still buy a portion of land near the Pawtucket riverfront as replacement recreation space for Lot 309, but not as much of it would need to be converted into recreation space.
Despite the council vote last week, District 59 Representative-elect Jennifer Stewart and Gregor are leading a Nov. 4 rally at 4 p.m. outside Pawtucket City Hall. For the children and families who live nearby in District 5, they argue, “Morley Field is an invaluable oasis in this densely populated corner of the city.” More than a dozen members of the public spoke in opposition to the deal during last week’s council meeting. Among those speaking were Stewart and House District 58 Representative-elect Cherie Cruz.
Councilors on Oct. 19 debated whether the deal with JK Equities was a “compromise” as described by some members and the mayor’s office ahead of the council meeting. At-large Councilor Michael Araujo and District 3 Councilor Terrence Mercer said they were in favor of moving forward with the sale. JK Equities will be compensating the city $280,000 for the property plus another $1.5 million to go toward the purchase of a new property to be used for the enhancement and relocation of recreational space. They both emphasized that the company had agreed to give preference to Woodlawn and Pawtucket residents in hiring with up to 450 new jobs expected at the facility.
District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette said she “made a mistake” when previously voting in favor of selling the field. After “self reflection” and hearing community members’ pleas, she said she could not support the sale. She said she recognizes that jobs are important, but does not feel the potential of jobs outweighs the benefit of preserved recreation space.
“I can’t imagine taking away the potential of having a great field so close to these homes for this community, so I will not be in support of this resolution, I cannot in good conscience,” she said.
Gregor, Schuette, and at-large council members Melissa DaRosa and Elena Vasquez voted no on the sale.
A second resolution, approved 7-1, with Schuette the no vote and Gregor abstaining, supported the rehabilitation of recreational land on Grenville Street and asks the administration to work with the Woodlawn Neighborhood Association, the Pawtucket Parks Commission, and the council’s recreation subcommittee to take the necessary steps to rehabilitate and reopen the property as a recreational facility designed to meet the needs of the residents of Woodlawn. District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said she thought this resolution would “hold the city’s feet to the fire” to make sure they work with Woodlawn to find the most appropriate use for the remaining space at Morley Field.
“The goal was to develop an equitable solution for all those affected by these resolutions and I believe we achieved that,” Council President David Moran said in a news release from the mayor’s office on Oct. 20. “The resolutions that were passed last night will bring accessible jobs to our residents, increase the green space on the west side of the city, and support the cleanup of Morley field with community input.”
In the release, Mayor Donald Grebien said “this balance comes from the city government working for the people and listening to all of the involved parties to come to a fruitful determination.”
“I thank the City Council for passing these resolutions,” Grebien said. “Working together, we will be able to keep needed green space in Pawtucket’s fifth district, create a beautiful new green space in our city, and create new jobs and economic development.”
According to frequent observation, Morley Field has received little use in recent years.
City officials said the process leading to this compromise has included multiple public meetings about the proposed distribution facility, the purchase of Morley Field, and the need to accommodate a new, larger green space/public park in the vicinity. As part of this process, soil samples taken at Morley Field found elevated levels of environmental hazards. In particular lead, gas and petroleum related byproducts at levels above residential and industrial direct exposure criteria were found. Once the city was made aware of these results, the city immediately notified RIDEM and abutters. The city has since closed Morley Field, which it says is standard procedure in such situations.
In a news release for the Nov. 4 rally, Stewart and Gregor said what the city characterizes as a “compromise” is the result of Gregor’s assertion that part of Morley Field was gifted to Pawtucket, and therefore cannot be sold per Rhode Island General Laws §45-2-6. She and Gregor argue that Lots 309 and 291 “have always been completely integrated and were always designed to be a single park, known as Morley Field. They protested claims from city planners that the Morley Field was underused, saying “Woodlawn needs the entire park, not just 40 percent of the park.”
Organizers of the rally say the City’s plan is an example of environmental injustice, targeting a historically underserved and majority minority community. The Woodlawn neighborhood is approximately 74 percent people of color, 59 percent people living at or below the poverty rate, and 29 percent children. Many people in this working-class neighborhood live in multi-family homes, often with no back yard.
“The loss of Morley Field will have a substantial and profound impact on the health and well being of our community,” Gregor said in the release. “The children of District 5 deserve the same opportunity for healthy green space and recreational activities as are available in all other districts in this city.”
