The Crown Collision shop at 180 Broadway, Pawtucket, kicked off their first annual toy drive on Dec. 8 with a visit from Governor Dan McKee and members of the United States Marines who run the annual, national Toys for Tots drive.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

PAWTUCKET – With the holiday approaching, Crown Collision in Pawtucket has collected boxes filled for a local Toys for Tots drive and items are ready to sort and deliver by Christmas morning.

The Crown Collision shop at 180 Broadway kicked off the toy drive on Dec. 8 with a visit from Gov. Dan McKee and members of the U.S. Marines who run the annual toy drive. Also in attendance was Rich Tanchyk, vice president of Crown Collision’s parent company, VIVE Collision.

