The Crown Collision shop at 180 Broadway, Pawtucket, kicked off their first annual toy drive on Dec. 8 with a visit from Governor Dan McKee and members of the United States Marines who run the annual, national Toys for Tots drive.
The Crown Collision shop at 180 Broadway kicked off the toy drive on Dec. 8 with a visit from Gov. Dan McKee and members of the U.S. Marines who run the annual toy drive. Also in attendance was Rich Tanchyk, vice president of Crown Collision’s parent company, VIVE Collision.
Store manager Melissa Martel, a lifelong Pawtucket resident, said they were happy to give back to the city and community through the toy drive. She optimistically joked that she would like to fill the whole Broadway office with boxes of toys by their pickup deadline.
After several days of collection, boxes of toys were scheduled for pickup between Dec. 10 and Dec. 15 to be sorted and delivered to children in time for Christmas.
According to marketing manager Crystal Brinkman, this is the first time the local office has participated in Toys for Tots, but they hope to make it an annual effort.
