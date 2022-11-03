CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee has approved a new strategic plan lasting through 2025.
Assistant Supt. Antonio DiManna Jr. led the presentation last week on the three-year plan. After discussion, the committee unanimously supported the plan, with members Amy Rogalski and Paul DiModica absent.
According to DiManna, there are “five major tenets” that highlight the plan, and the full 24-page document will be made available on the district website so parents who may want Cumberland as their district of choice can “see transparently what we’re working on.”
The five tenets include: academic goals, financial projections, building/construction, wellness/SEL, and building teacher expertise. DiManna explained that each school came up with their own improvement plans beyond district-wide goals.
The district will work “to recover academically from the effects of the pandemic by once again returning to the top five,” or higher, among districts in the state for ELA and Mathematics, and in the top 25 percent for science instruction, according to a summary of goals shared with the school board. Chairperson Karen Freedman said she was pleased with the specificity of the goals, which compared the district to similar communities in Massachusetts in addition to Rhode Island.
“These are really visionary and lofty goals, but if anyone reads the strategic plan they will see the amount of detail that backs this up, that says these are all the things that will be doing in order to get there,” Freedman said.
During his report to the committee, Supt. Philip Thornton noted that the district is becoming “more diverse” with a growth of multi-language learners. The number of MLL students has grown from 137 in 2018 to approximately 220 this year. To that end, he said, the district is looking to hire a new MLL teacher.
Committee member Mark Fiorillo asked what strategies the district has to meet the needs of these MLL students and prevent any education gaps. DiManna answered that the district is trying to adapt to this “surge” of students and he echoed the need for a full-time teacher.
“And that’s really being fiscally conservative,” he said.
He continued that “it’s looking more and more like” the district will have to add resources and provide opportunities for current teachers to get certified in MLL instruction “so we can service our students with the staff that we have as well.”
Giving an update on district construction projects, Thornton said the new heating system is online at the high school. The roof replacement at Ashton Elementary School, which has several leaks, has been fast-tracked. The district identified 11 current leaks, which will be patched for the time being.
In other business last week, the district recognized Karen Russell for her retirement as she plans to move closer to family in Florida. Russell, Cumberland High School Principal Adolfo Costa said, was a “pioneer of the trade program that has been in place for approximately 15 years” helping students prepare for and earn jobs in local communities.
Committee members also recognized Sarah Bielecki, Julie Butler, and Tammy Lemieux as current organizers of the Cumberland High School Helping Hands Club, which recently received the MAE Community Humanitarian Award. The club has 45 student members who complete at least three hours of community every month. Students volunteer in local elementary schools, nursing homes, organize clothing drives and other community events.
