CUMBERLAND — The town has continued to exchange written correspondence with developers who town code inspectors say conducted renovations without proper permits at the former Bud Building on Nate Whipple Highway.
At the end of March, town code inspectors issued a condemnation order for the building at 10 Nate Whipple Highway after developer Jim McKee and his Terrapin Properties completed unapproved work. According to Cumberland Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore, the town had also become aware that a car detailing business was operating out of the facility without permitting or approval.
“This office has been informed by the Cumberland Fire Department that a car detailing venture is now in operation within the vehicle storage area,” Building and Zoning Official Brad Ward wrote in a letter to developers Terrapin Properties on March 28.
Ward said there was no authorization for this type of use at the facility, and he requested that proof of approvals for each use being conducted at the site be provided within seven days of the March 28 notice. According to this notice, a knowing and willful violation of building code is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $500, or both, for each violation.
Ward told The Breeze in March that McKee has to file for the correct building permits and have the proper professionals stamp them, and designers need to sign off that work was done to code. In a letter dated March 28, 2022, Beau Akers, the attorney for Terrapin Properties, wrote his client was “under no legal duty to respond” to demands made by the town, and claimed Ward was “without authority to make such a determination in the first place.”
Akers wrote that his client had issued “a number of Public Records Requests” to Cumberland town departments for information they said is needed to fully respond to Ward’s inquiry, and seven days would not be sufficient time to respond.
Additionally, Akers wrote that he and his client “are of the opinion that the town’s latest threat to utilize the building code to regulate zoning is nothing less than ultra vires and in violation of state law.” He accused the town of conducting a “continued coordinated campaign designed to punish” and “single out” his client, and threatened to file litigation in Rhode Island Superior Court.
Morris Salvatore shared her written response, dated April 5, 2022, with The Breeze. She said McKee and Terrapin Properties had been cited for several violations at 10 Nate Whipple Highway, including fire and building code violations. She also addressed the recent discovery of the car detailing use, which was addressed in Ward’s March 28 letter to Akers.
“There are violations on the property that have been acknowledged by your client,” Morris Salvatore wrote on April 5. “Sending an inflammatory letter to town staff is not productive and will not make these violations disappear. I understand that your client is actually in the process of correcting violations, which is more effective time spent.”
As of Friday, April 8, Salvatore said the town had received no further correspondence from Akers or Terrapin Properties.
A notice posted on the door of the property in March stated that no one is allowed in without prior authorization of Ward who, along with Fire Chief Nick Anderson, declared the unsafe conditions. Ward and his staff became aware that extensive reconstruction work had been performed on the interior of the property.
This work reportedly included: installation of a new residential living unit on the second floor of an area previously used as office space; relocation of a stairway to access the new living unit; structural changes to the roofline; new sheetrock throughout; and a bathroom installation for a proposed glass works business.
A building permit was issued two days before Christmas in 2020, but the scope of work was limited to “gut interior of front of Bud Building,” and the developer was told in that written approval that a restoration would require a new building permit. The reconstruction work performed without a permit is in violation of the law, according to Ward. He ordered all items to be removed from the building, and access to the building would need to be coordinated through the town.
McKee, the brother of former Cumberland mayor and current Gov. Dan McKee, has previously been criticized by town officials for other projects. In one instance, McKee had acres worth of trees taken down for a development near the Diamond Hill Reservoir without first getting sign-off from the town. Residents of homes he’s built over decades have also complained of numerous instances where portions of homes or yards were left incomplete.
Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens last month said the town had received a request from the developer seeking to reinstate a previously-approved, but lapsed, master plan from 2017. However, Morris Salvatore explained that the “by-right” vesting period of four years to request reinstatement expired on September 27, 2021.
Continuing the project would require a new application with notice to abutters, advertising and a public informational meeting. This request to reinstate the 2017 master plan had since been withdrawn by Akers and McKee on March 23, 2022.
