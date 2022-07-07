CUMBERLAND - A local filmmaker turned author has turned his award-winning, undeveloped movie script into his debut novel - Miss Diagnosis.
Long-time Cumberland resident, filmmaker and writer Derek Dubois released his roughly 300-page debut novel this spring.
In Miss Diagnosis, Kate White is a young medical student in Boston who is barely hanging on. The stress of interning at a top-tier teaching hospital, compounded by her father’s recent death and her upcoming wedding to a superstar surgeon are proving to be too much to handle. Meanwhile, somewhere deep in the depths of the hospital’s research laboratory, secretive experiments have stumbled upon a horrific breakthrough. As Kate finds each new test increasingly overwhelming, she becomes obsessed with seeking a way out, crossing all professional boundaries – and putting herself and her colleagues in harm’s way.
“I used to write short stories as a hobby in school, and I minored in creative writing. Then I really fell in love with cinema,” Dubois said.
For years, he said, he wrote exclusively for film and used script writing as a way to study and explore plot and character. In addition to his day-job as a director of finance for CVS Health, Dubois works as an adjunct film professor for Rhode Island College and Clark University.
As an adjunct professor teaching screenwriting courses, he said he tasks students with writing a script in one semester’s time. To prove to students this is a possible feat, and to practice his own skills working through plot challenges or writer's block, Dubois said he puts himself through this same wringer and creates script drafts in just a matter of months each summer.
“Miss Diagnosis started as one of those scripts that I banged out,” Dubious said.
He completed the script almost a decade ago, and submitted the story to screenwriting contests. It was a first prize winner in the science fiction category of the 2016 Rhode Island International Film Festival and placed as a semi-finalist in other screenwriting competitions. The script netted Dubois an agent in LA in 2014, but it never found a home for production as a live-action film.
“It was just a story that I couldn’t get away from,” Dubois said.
A continued fascination with the character of Kate White inspired him to revisit the work through the lens of an entirely different medium years later. Dubois said he wanted to dive into the mind of Kate in more depth in a book than he could through a screenplay.
“With a screenplay everything is external - everything has to be told through character action and dialogue,” Dubois said. “You can’t always get inside of a character's head, unless you utilize voice over narration or something like that.”
Moving into the new medium, he said, allowed him to explore the story and genre “as a writer not a filmmaker.” Instead of drawing from filmmakers like Ridley Scott or John Carpenter, Dubois said he found himself looking for inspiration in authors like Stephen King or Michael Crichton. He began rewriting the story as a novel about five years ago, spending months in the Bryant University Library on his days off until he had a first book draft.
“Then I put it away for a while,” Dubois said.
He worked on a few other short stories and smaller projects before dusting off the Miss Diagnosis draft during the pandemic. Dubois spent time on and off over the last two years “getting it into shape” before bringing the novel to Filament Press for publication.
“The novel, while it shares the same basic narrative spine, is fundamentally different from the story as told as a screenplay,” Dubois said. “It really took me, as a writer, to new places.”
The book has only been out since April, but Dubois said he has seen a few independent reviews of the novel, “and they’ve been overwhelmingly positive.” Kirkus Reviews described the novel as "an offbeat, surprising, and chilling thriller.” Independent Review of Books has written: “A thrillingly entertaining novel from author Derek Dubois, Miss Diagnosis is a crime thriller that slowly devolves into a nightmare tale of modern science gone terribly awry."
Miss Diagnosis is available for purchase now, and can be found at: Miss Diagnosis: Dubois, Derek: 9781678005504: Amazon.com: Books.
