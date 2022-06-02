CUMBERLAND — With the entire school cheering and chanting her name, Ashton Elementary School’s Jennifer Marvel was dubbed Cumberland’s 2022 District Teacher of The Year during a surprise announcement last week.
The award was announced following a school assembly last Thursday, May 26. Marvel told The Breeze she has been with the local school for 16 years, ever since she completed her student teaching under Principal Nidia Karbonik.
After completing her student teaching in 2006, Marvel was hired as a special education teacher at Ashton. After six years, she transitioned into her current role as math interventionist. With this job, she said she enjoys the perk of getting to work with each classroom and getting to know nearly every student, a fact evidenced by the school-wide cheers and applause from the elementary students.
“Oh my goodness, boys and girls, I am just speechless,” she told the students. “I am so grateful for this honor. I love coming to work every day, I love teaching you boys and girls.”
Supt. Phil Thornton commended Marvel for being a “teacher leader in the district” and said she is “a huge part of what makes Ashton School such a great place to teach and learn.” In addition to her math support instruction, Marvel is a building union representative, member of the school improvement team and the Ashton Safety Care Team, and the head adviser of student council.
“I am beyond proud,” Karbonik said of Marvel. “It’s not just her role as math interventionist; she contributes to the whole school and the kids love her. She really inspires and is a role model in the profession.”
Marvel’s name will be added to those on a plaque listing previous recipients. As a winner of the district award, Marvel will receive a $1,000 prize and is nominated for the Rhode Island Teacher of the Year.
In addition to the surprise announcement at the elementary school last week, Marvel was recognized during the May 26 Cumberland School Committee Meeting.
“I’m just so humbled and honored, I wasn’t expecting this whatsoever…,” Marvel told committee members. “I love my job.”
In September 2021, Ashton Elementary was designated as a National Blue Ribbon School. Thornton, Marvel and Karbonik were invited to an event in Washington, D.C. to accept the award recognizing Ashton Elementary as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.
School leaders said it was difficult to choose the top teacher from the pool of finalists. Among other qualities, they Marvel is known for helping out in any situation, including on the Blue Ribbon application, having people seek her out for advice, being positive and professional, and being known by all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.