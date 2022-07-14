CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Moms Club has developed a community of local mothers sharing resources, hosting weekly get-togethers for families, and hosting moms-only events.
April Do, president of the Cumberland Moms Club, said the group was founded four years ago by a handful of mothers who were loo14king for a group for support and socialization as new stay-at-home parents. The group has fluctuated in size over the years, but includes as many as 80 members.The private group can be found on Facebook by searching Cumberland Moms Club.
Despite their title, the club accepts members from all of Rhode Island. Do said the group has roughly 20 member moms who are not from Cumberland. Members take part in social events, share parenting knowledge, and exchange clothes, car seats, or other parenting essentials through the local networking group.
To participate in the club, members pay $25 in dues for the year, covering the costs of signs, t-shirts, family activities and food for events.
“We meet multiple times a week. Our calendar is packed,” Do said.
The group hosts regular virtual and in-person events for children. Events include trips to zoos, including Roger Williams Park Zoo, Capron Park Zoo, and Southwick’s Zoo, pick-your-own fruit farms, playgrounds across the state, storytelling at member moms' home, library events, hikes at the Cumberland Monastery, and more.
Events that are "just for moms" include a book club, monthly nights at the Diamond Hill Vineyards, bunko game nights, craft making, axe-throwing at R1 Karting in Lincoln, bowling, musical bingo, and more.
The variety and frequency of events alleviates some pressure for members to try and attend each outing, say leaders. If they can't attend one day, they don’t have to wait long for the next event.
“Being a mom, and a working mom especially, it’s tough so we try to have so many events, so everybody can make something. And everybody has a different thing that they want to do,” Do said.
For children starting school for the first time, and for new families moving to town and entering a new school, the group is a great way for young children to make friends before the school year begins, she said. For example, her own daughter, Cecilia, started nursery school this year and knowing a couple of the other children in the group helped her transition into the classroom setting.
“Putting your child in school is scary, and sad too when you’ve been home with them all that time, so to know they have little buddies already was just really nice,” Do said.
The club also participates in a number of community service projects each year. Over the past year, service projects the group has undertaken include the winter coat drive, the "Books are Wings" book drive, "Adopt a Grandparent" for Christmas with local nursing homes, work with Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, a donation drive for local veterans, Operation Stand Down, and more. The group has held an annual food drive for the Northern Rhode Island food pantry for the last four years.
“Two years ago we collected 1,100 pounds of food and they put us on the mayor’s website and everything,” Do said.
The Cumberland Moms Club, Do said, also helped design the current playground at the Cumberland Monastery. The group met with the mayor's office a few times to go over blueprints and help with what children and parents in the area were in need of or looking for.
Do, 36, was looking for a support group four years ago when she was expecting her daughter, Cecilia. Cecilia was born prematurely, and needed open-heart surgery at just four-weeks old, Do said. With her family living in Massachusetts, and with her husband Anthony Mardenly’s family also located out of New England, Do said she was inspired to find a social, parent support group while she spent six-months at home as Cecilia recovered from her surgery.
The club was originally started by Ryanne Kress, who served as president for the first year, Do, who has been president of the group for the past three years, Lauren Windsor, Julianne Flori, and Stephanie O’Neill. The group was originally formed as a chapter of the non-profit organization International Moms Offering Moms Support (MOMS) Club. They have since unaffiliated, dropping the acronym, and establishing their own local non-profit under their name.
A current 10-member board of directors for the group includes Do as president, Windsor as secretary, Brooke Depot as vice president, Emily Camparone as treasurer, Jeanette Clinton as membership vice president, Rachel Mahmood as a playgroup coordinator, Katie Scorpio as the sunshine mom, Victoria Virgulak as the newsletter editor, Sara Peloquin as working moms coordinator, and Jeanette Clinton as event coordinator.
Among board members' responsibilities, Do said, the sunshine mom reaches out to expecting mothers or members who have lost a family member or experienced other hardship, and helps to organize meal trains or gift cards for those who may be in need of this extra support. A playdate coordinator organizes weekday and weekend events for the parents and their young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.