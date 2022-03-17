CUMBERLAND – The School Committee last week passed a proposed fiscal year 2023 school budget up to the Town Council.
A March 10 Special Meeting, following up on a March 2 meeting, saw School Committee members discuss amendments to the proposed budget before casting a unanimous vote of approval. The total proposed budget of $77,405,052 will now head to the council for approval by April 1.
Member Denis Collins said the budget, while not ideal, was “tangible” and “realistic” as the district continues to try to be fiscally responsible.
“I appreciate what you’ve done — you’ve minimized reductions in staffing, but at the same time we need growth right now,” Collins said. “We can’t be rubbing two pennies together like we do every single year…”
Member Mark Fiorillo, who expressed dismay with the state’s dual enrollment program being an unnecessary burden on local school districts during a March 2 meeting, asked about the impact of class sizes during the March 10 discussion. He said he had spoken about this concern with Supt. Phil Thornton and Assistant Supt. Tony DiManna before.
“That’s one of my big concerns, class sizes, and how it’s affecting achievement in some of our classrooms,” Fiorillo said.
Thornton said current projected class sizes are a “moving target,” noting that kindergarten enrollment is currently open. He said the district is one of a few in the state to be gaining enrollment, and Cumberland expects to have approximately 92 students more than this year. Ultimately, he said, this could play in favor of local school finances as the state’s financial aid is allocated based on enrollment.
Member Keri Smith voiced appreciation for the work that went into creating the budget. She said the pandemic had greatly affected the district’s finances and school officials are hoping for approval of a 4 percent increase from municipal leaders, but she acknowledged there’s a chance that may not happen. Smith asked if the district was “starting to prepare for the worst case scenario,” and Thornton replied that the district is preparing for the possibility of less funding.
Members discussed restoring a hybrid essentials coordinator and athletic coach position in the budget. While noting “this whole ordeal here could be moot” if the position is removed when the budget is presented to the council, Member Paul DiModica said he would like to reinstate the position now “and hope for the best.”
When the position previously existed it was an academic coach at McCourt Middle School, he explained, but this reinstated position would work between the high school and middle school. DiManna said this reinstated role would still be a coaching position “because that’s the form and function of the job, but we would just make it (is) more myopic in focus as an essentials coordinator.”
DiModica made a motion to reinstate the position, which would be balanced using roughly $95,000 in breakage funds as recommended by District Business Manager Alex Prignano. DiManna explained that “for the sake of the semantics,” the position could still be titled as an academic coach while the “actual form and function” could be adjusted toward a hybrid role with essential coordinator responsibilities.
After deliberation, the committee unanimously voted to approve the amended budget with the addition of the hybrid academic coach position using the breakage funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.