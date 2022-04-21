CUMBERLAND – School Committee members say the need to shift students based on overpopulation at North Cumberland Middle School is “dire.”
The school board, at its meeting last Thursday, April 14, heard a presentation on potential redistricting lines from Director of Technology Mike Chandler and Assistant Supt. Antonio DiManna Jr. No decision on the issue was made, but school board members said they may be prepared to cast a vote at their next meeting.
At-large members Paul DiModica and Kerry Feather said they met with administrators early last week to discuss possible plans. Chandler said discussions focused on populations in the area of school boundary lines, and this information was used to draft a new design map. Feather said the goal of these conversations is to alleviate more urgent concerns.
“The immediate concern is that we will be overcrowded at NCMS,” Feather said. “Principal (Bethany] Coughlin was describing this to us in a meeting last month, I believe, and the situation is dire.”
School Committee member Keri Smith asked about the number of students in the areas that would be impacted by shifting boundaries. Roughly 45 students could be moved as part of this early population shift, Chandler said.
Member Denis Collins said he understands families do not want to move their children and disrupt their social or educational status quo, but shifting populations based on distance was the fairest, most arbitrary way to make a decision, knowing that some students will have to be redistricted and not everyone will be happy. Fellow member Mark Fiorillo argued that basing lines on student population density is more valuable than on geographic lines.
DiModica said they expect the School Committee will be prepared to make a decision in the next couple of weeks. According to Chandler, the school district is waiting for data from the Cumberland Planning Department regarding potential population increases based on new housing developments popping up in town.
Smith and other members noted they needed to make a decision on boundary lines before May to hold to a timeline for decisions on busing planning and contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. DiModica voiced concern with overpopulation at North Cumberland Middle School, saying “we just don’t have the resources, we don’t have the money to hire more teachers.”
“...It would be a shame, we have all the room at McCourt, that we’re not moving some of the children there,” DiModica said. “There was always this north/south boundary line, at 295, well that’s changed now…”
Cumberland school officials revved up conversations on shifting school boundaries last month. With school renovations and additions currently happening, members previously spoke to the need for “right-sizing” district boundaries based on the population of students attending each school. Initial plans were met with some concern from a number of parents who voiced opposition based on personal circumstances.
A group of parents from a neighborhood on Follett Street took turns speaking during the public comment portion of the April 14 meeting. Shawn McCurley voiced concern that a “one-size-fits-all” approach to redistricting wouldn’t necessarily fit this equation. After the last two years of COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasized the importance of emotional and social stability in students’ learning environments. Other parents echoed concern with the potential disruptions their children would face from moving with one year left in elementary school, saying “it’s not about one school versus another, it’s about stability.”
According to previous conversations, only current 5th-graders would be involved in movement at the middle school level, with no current students or their siblings moved. Supt. Philip Thornton, who was out sick for the April 14 meeting, assured school board members last month that no siblings will be split up, and no current students would have to move.
Once the transition is complete, McCourt Middle School will be a little larger than North Cumberland, Thornton said in March, which is the opposite of the current situation. Also in March, DiModica noted how voters approved $83 million for a school overhaul plan, with $78 million as the final amount to be borrowed, and the understanding before that vote was that this “time of reckoning,” with students needing to be moved, would come. He mentioned how school officials tried moving students from the Bear Hill area once before, but it “turned out to be a logistics nightmare.”
The need to shift student populations is exacerbated by ongoing construction and renovations at multiple schools. This summer, three schools will be undergoing simultaneous repairs. Community School will receive renovations to the cafeteria, Ashton Elementary School will be developing a new school wing, and Garvin Memorial Elementary will be undergoing various major renovations.
