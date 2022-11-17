Cumberland band students

From left, students Nathaniel Gomes, Ethan Tremblay, Mason Foss, and Cumberland High School Band Director Michael Feroce after a Veterans Day performance on Nov. 11.

 Contributed photo

CUMBERLAND – Students in Cumberland High School’s music programs were admitted to the All National Concert Band and Choir, flying to Washington D.C. for a four-day event and concert this month.

Band students Nathaniel Gomes, a junior percussionist, and senior alto saxophonist Mason Foss attended the National Association for Music Education (NAFME) All National Honors Ensembles during the first weekend of November. Senior Ethan Tremblay, a bass singer, was also accepted to and performed with the All National Mixed Choir.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.