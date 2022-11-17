CUMBERLAND – Students in Cumberland High School’s music programs were admitted to the All National Concert Band and Choir, flying to Washington D.C. for a four-day event and concert this month.
Band students Nathaniel Gomes, a junior percussionist, and senior alto saxophonist Mason Foss attended the National Association for Music Education (NAFME) All National Honors Ensembles during the first weekend of November. Senior Ethan Tremblay, a bass singer, was also accepted to and performed with the All National Mixed Choir.
Cumberland High School Band Director Mike Feroce said the students were accepted as all state concert band members earlier this year, making them eligible to audition for the All National Concert Band. The three students did so, and were accepted for participation in July, flying for the event this month which included hours of practice leading into a full ensemble concert with musicians from across the country.
Feroce said the district was proud to have students representing the Clipper Band on the national stage. The students said the experience was a lifetime opportunity, albeit an intense process. Foss said they participated in hours-long rehearsals every day while in D.C., leading up to the performances with the full orchestra and choir.
Students said working with the advanced repertoire and other talented peers encouraged them to push their skills. Tremblay said the experience with the choir differs from the band performance as the singers can add more layers of emotion into their performances. Learning to layer these elements into his performance was great practice for the young singer.
“It’s easier to hit notes when you’re singing, but it’s much much harder to get the point across,” Tremblay said. “You can sit there and park and bark all the notes you want, but your goal is to tell a story.”
Reflecting on his musical career, Foss said it started as a 5th-grader when students were handed a blue slip of paper in music class asking students if they would like to join the middle school band and to pick an instrument of interest. He picked alto-sax almost subconsciously because of his familiarity with the sound from jazz music.
Foss said his brother-in-law gifted him his saxophone and gave some tips on playing, including holding the saxophone in the middle of his body to create better posture and technique. The music bug stuck after middle school, and he continued to build his skills under Feroce at the high school level.
For Tremblay, his journey to choir was a little less direct. He said he originally signed up to play percussion when he got the same blue-slip in fifth grade but “absolutely hated it at first.” His mom encouraged him to stick with it, and he began to “hear the music a little more” over the years. By freshman year he was enjoying participating in the marching band with percussion.
Feroce later gave Tremblay the option to change instruments, and said he picked up the trombone and fell in love with the instrument quickly. He didn’t start singing with the choir until his junior year, and credited his quick success as a singer to his experience with trombone.
“I feel like I got better at singing by playing the trombone, really, because it worked on my tone,” Tremblay said. “With the trombone you only have a slide, you’re not clicking buttons, so you’re tuning constantly. So the tone in my head was enhanced through my time playing trombone.”
Not long before all state auditions last year, Tremblay suffered a spontaneous pneumothorax, the sudden collapse of a lung without any apparent cause. He was not able to play trombone as a result, and took a half-year course with Chorus Director Amanda Santo. When he was preparing to audition for the all state band with trombone, his lung collapsed a second time.
“It happened twice, because the first time they just let it heal and hoped it wouldn’t happen again and that it was a one-off thing – It wasn’t,” Tremblay said.
He had to undergo surgery after this second collapse, which caused him to miss the trombone auditions to the all state band. Fortunately, he was encouraged by Choir Director Amanda Santo to audition for voice, and recovered just in time.
“I auditioned the day the doctors cleared me to sing, and got accepted,” Tremblay recalled. “I didn’t realize my potential until I got the opportunity and I have to thank Ms. Santo because she pushed me to do it.”
The high school musicians also had the chance to take part in a college fair one day during the national event. Tremblay said he would like to continue his musical career, and is interested in becoming a music teacher to help others find the same opportunities he was encouraged to pursue. Foss said he is interested in pursuing a job in math, perhaps as an actuary or data scientist. Regardless of his ultimate career, he will continue to play the alto-saxophone on his own and with community bands or orchestra groups.
