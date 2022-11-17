CUMBERLAND – The School Committee last week learned that COVID-19 cases are up this year over last year.
Supt. Philip Thornton shared on Nov. 10 about tracking efforts on COVID-19, the flu, and the recent cases of RSV within the state. Thornton said the district has seen a couple hundred cases of COVID-19 among students in the district during the first few months of the year.
According to the data he shared, there were approximately 83 COVID cases in students at Cumberland High School, 33 at North Cumberland Middle School, 14 at McCourt, 10 at B.F. Norton, 16 at Garvin, nine at Ashton, 19 at Community, and 18 at J.J. McLaughlin Elementary.
“That is more than last year at this time,” Thornton said of COVID-19 cases. “Folks can theorize why that might be, I’m not a doctor so I can’t really tell you why we have more or less cases.”
He noted that there was nearly 25 percent more faculty out due to illness at this time compared to last school year. On a given day, Thornton said, the district may have up to 60 staff across the district out sick for personal and sick days, but they are “managing.”
For flu numbers, there have been limited cases in the district, with one confirmed case at Garvin, two at Community, and two suspected cases at B.F. Norton. While RSV has been in the news for spreading within the state, Thornton said there are currently no cases in the Cumberland district.
School board members last week also received multiple personnel announcements, including two retirements in the district business office. At the end of the current school year, Jeannine Rue will retire as the assistant business manager after 30 years with the district. After 16 years of service, Business Manager Alexander Prignano will also retire next June.
Committee members thanked the employees for their service. Thornton said Prignano has been “instrumental in keeping Cumberland’s finances in a good place” supporting the district.
Later in the meeting, committee members unanimously approved amendments to two policies: G-6 personnel benefit policy for non-unit administrative and support personnel, and G-21 relating to non-contracted/at-will employees. Ahead of the vote, policy subcommittee Chairperson Mark Fiorillo explained that employees under the G-6 policy include contract employees, IT employees, and central administration including the superintendent and assistant superintendent. The G-6 policy amendment “represents a new base” for some of these positions, Fiorillo said.
Employees under G-21 include athletic coaches, bus monitors, part-time clerical employees, and others. Speaking to G-21, which would take effect for the next pay-period, Fiorillo said some of these staff have held their positions for more than 20 years, but they receive no benefits or vacation time, “nothing really, other than their hourly wage.” The administration, he said, proposed the policy amendment last year to provide a “small amount” of additional pay to employees who reach 10, 15, or 20 years of service.
