As the water level at the Arnold Mills Reservoir changes, Kelley Gardener says, she finds more trash that had been submerged. She has now cleaned more than 20 trash bags worth of garbage from the water’s edge.
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water.
“This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week.
Gardener started the habit more than decades ago, she said, cleaning up a section she regularly hikes along North Attleboro Road. One day during the COVID-19 lockdown, she walked further along the reservoir, behind the area of the Methodist church, and “couldn’t believe how much trash there was.”
She began tackling the project piecemeal, walking and cleaning up different sections along the reservoir one at a time, and today she estimates she’s cleaned up nearly 90 percent of the walkable water perimeter.
As the water level changes at the reservoir, Gardener said, she is able to walk further down and clean up more trash that had been submerged. Since the pandemic she has gathered some 20 large bags full of beer cans and plastic bottles, shoes, tennis balls and rubber balls lost by children or dogs, knots of fishing line, and milk cartons that are so old the plastic has turned brittle and crumbles as it is pulled from the dirt.
Gardener walks and cleans every day while she exercises her three dogs, and as she also trains for a multi-week hiking trip in Europe. Her husband, sister, and others have occasionally joined her on the walks.
Her daily clean-ups slowed for several weeks, however, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Having undergone and recovered from multiple surgeries, she said she is now in fair health and back to her regular routine.
While the reservoir is not open for hiking, and it is considered trespassing to do so, Chris Collins from the Pawtucket Water Supply Board said, he confirmed Gardener had communicated her clean-up efforts to the board. Collins said the board will take the responsibility to clean up trash along the rocky spillway edge of the reservoir where it is dangerous for residents to navigate.
Gardener said she has to believe others care as much about keeping their town clean as she does and, as with neighbors in Lincoln, hopes others may be inspired to take similar action in other areas of Cumberland.
“I’d like to think that, but I’ve talked to so many fellow walkers and I either say ‘hey, look what I’m doing’ or ‘when you walk, how about carrying a bag?’ and so many of them just want to walk,” Gardener said. “Which I get, but isn’t walking prettier when you’re not looking at trash?”
Litter is more than just an eyesore, and can have a serious environmental impact, she said. To keep all recreational spaces clean, and to improve Cumberland’s ecological footprint, she encourage anyone going for a walk or hike to bring a small trash or grocery bag, and maybe gloves, and keep an eye out for litter on their path.
“I don’t care if it’s a bottle somebody threw yesterday, it’s a mindset I just can’t even understand,” she said of littering.
Gardener said she’d like to work with other local residents who want to beautify the town, organizing clean-ups in target areas with some regularity. Anyone interested in joining her effort may contact her via email at ksg930.55@gmail.com.
“I’m just gonna keep picking up trash every single day, every single dog walk,” she said.
