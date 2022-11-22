PAWTUCKET – Continued discussion on the planned “Everyone’s Playground” at Curvin-McCabe has reignited conversation on ownership and use of the existing playground next to Varieur Elementary School.
The School Committee approved a proposal for a 10,000 to 14,000 square-foot ADA friendly playground at the end of October, with a total cost estimate of about $1.27 million. On Nov. 15, the school board continued to move the project forward by approving Colliers as the project manager as well as the architect’s proposal from Garland & Gerrish and a playground equipment proposal from O’Brien & Sons.
In previous reporting, The Breeze referred to Curvin-McCabe as being the only school in the district without a playground, but that wasn’t entirely accurate. School officials and members of the public, explained this week that there is a playground right next to Varieur Elementary, but it is owned by the city.
While the school has access to the playground, Varieur Principal Bridget Boucher said it is open for anyone’s public use during the day, and it is not fenced in. This can cause safety concerns if members of the public not associated with the school are using the playground at the same time as students. The school does not use the playground regularly as a result, with students playing on the blacktop during recess.
“It’s very disheartening as I want my students to have a playground and a safe and fun place to play,” Boucher said.
Meghan Connelly, the parent of a 4th-grader at Varieur, highlighted the situation at Varieur and shared the same safety concerns regarding the playground’s public access, “including adults, teens, people with dogs, etc., from being on the playground during the day.”
“I am excited to see that Pawtucket is investing in Curvin and plans to build a new school playground there, and as the parent of a Varieur student, I want the same for my child and the other students who attend Varieur,” she said.
Boucher said she has reached out to the city requesting that the playground be fenced in to improve student security, and during a walk-around with Supt. Cheryl McWilliams in September, Boucher asked about putting up signage stating the playground is closed to public play during school hours.
Like Boucher, Connelly proposed the idea of improving fencing around the playground and adding signage to designate public and private school play hours. Connelly proposed taking action to encourage the city to add the fencing or signage, but without ownership, they have no authority to do this.
Most school playgrounds are accessible to the public after school hours and on weekends, despite being owned directly by the district. Connelly even proposed taking action to encourage the city to give the abutting playground to Varieur, or “build a playground that truly belongs to the school.”
McWilliams told The Breeze the district continues “to make improvements in our schools and play spaces and will be looking at possible options for enhancing Varieur’s play area as well.” The school board last week submitted applications to the Rhode Island Department of Education Facility Equity Initiative seeking funding for multiple projects, including work to the Cunningham and Curtis school playgrounds.
In other business, the school board last week also approved emergency masonry repairs at Shea High School. While the district looks to the future construction of a new high school, officials must keep the historic school in working order.
Committee members awarded East Coast Masonry the repair project, not to exceed $349,000. The rough cost would cover repairs and provide protective netting placed around the parapet, and protection above school entrances in case of falling debris. This semester, the district became aware of damage to the roof parapet and protruding brickwork that posed a safety hazard.
School Committee member and facilities subcommittee Chairperson Gerard Charbonneau said Shea is protected under a historic deed. The district will still own the building after the unified high school is open, and it will still be for use as a school. Whether it undergoes further repair and becomes the new home for an existing middle school or otherwise is uncertain, Charbonneau said. Regardless, the district will continue to make more significant investments to Shea than Tolman while they focus on the unified school construction.
According to school officials, the decorative stones from the school roof that are in good condition will be removed and stored off site while work is underway at Shea. The emergency repairs should be good for “five or six years, possibly even longer, while this decision is made regarding Shea’s future.”
(0) comments
