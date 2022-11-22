PAWTUCKET – Continued discussion on the planned “Everyone’s Playground” at Curvin-McCabe has reignited conversation on ownership and use of the existing playground next to Varieur Elementary School.

The School Committee approved a proposal for a 10,000 to 14,000 square-foot ADA friendly playground at the end of October, with a total cost estimate of about $1.27 million. On Nov. 15, the school board continued to move the project forward by approving Colliers as the project manager as well as the architect’s proposal from Garland & Gerrish and a playground equipment proposal from O’Brien & Sons.

