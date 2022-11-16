Rhode Island Restoration President Shawn McAssey gives high-fives down the line of 3rd-grade students at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School last Thursday after dropping off a donation of recess toys for the entire school.
From left, Project Manager Vinny Baccari and Rhode Island Restoration President Shawn McAssey are greeted by Shawn’s mother, Curvin-McCabe 3rd-grade teacher Kimberly McAssey, as they drop off a donation of recess toys to the elementary school on Nov. 10.
Rhode Island Restoration Project Manager Vinny Baccari and Business Development Manager Brandon Amo set up donations of Spike-Ball and Kan Jam kits for students at Curvin-McCabe elementary on Thursday, Nov. 10.
PAWTUCKET – Students at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, the only school in the district without a playground, were surprised with a donation of toys and recess play equipment last week.
The donation was provided and delivered by North Providence-based Rhode Island Restoration on Nov. 10. Students cheered and jumped with joy as the driver pulled onto the lot where they play during recess with a pickup truck filled with soccer balls and nets, hula hoops, kan jam and spike ball sets, and more for the entire school.
R.I. Restoration President Shawn McAssey and members of his staff helped 3rd-graders present to set-up and break in the new toys and equipment. His mother, Kim McAssey, has been a 3rd-grade teacher at Curvin for 28 years.
While excited by the prospect of a new 10,000 to 14,000-square-foot playground slated for completion next August, Kim McAssey emphasized the need for the kids to have things to play with now. She said she inspired the donation when she expressed concern to her son that the children were not as active as they could be at recess because of the lack of a playground and other items needed for constructive, active play.
“... We want them to be playing, enjoying the outdoors, getting exercise, and getting all of their energy out – that’s what recess is for,” Kim McAssey said last week.
R.I. Restoration last week delivered the $2,500-worth of playthings for students to use during their 20-minute daily recess. Being physically active at recess where children can run around and have some fun is important to a young person’s overall well-being, Sean McAssey said, and he didn’t want them to wait until the playground is completed next year to have more fun.
“Our company was looking for a worthy cause to connect with and fulfilling some of the playground items on the school’s wish list really resonated with us,” he said.
As students played, Kim McAssey and fellow 3rd-grade teacher Emily Oliveira not only said was it exciting to see their joy, but students are more attentive and engaged in their classroom activities after physical activity at recess.
The school, until now, had a small bin of recess supplies that had been “used and abused” over the years. They put together a “wish list” of items for recess, which were then purchased by R.I. Restoration. Assistant Principal James Diko said it was great to see the energy and smiles on faces last week as children played. The school has roughly 340 students, he said, and the new equipment will be used by all grades.
Sean McAssey, a Smithfield resident, was joined by R.I. Restoration Business Development Manager Brandon Amo and Project Manager Vinny Baccari. Amo, who also grew up locally, said the North Providence company provides them a chance to give back to the communities that raised them.
