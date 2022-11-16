PAWTUCKET – Students at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, the only school in the district without a playground, were surprised with a donation of toys and recess play equipment last week.

The donation was provided and delivered by North Providence-based Rhode Island Restoration on Nov. 10. Students cheered and jumped with joy as the driver pulled onto the lot where they play during recess with a pickup truck filled with soccer balls and nets, hula hoops, kan jam and spike ball sets, and more for the entire school.

