NORTH PROVIDENCE – Carrying on through several moves and the COVID pandemic, Dance Workshop Performing Arts in North Providence has continued to grow its dancing family as it’s taught young women to be confident on and off the dance floor.
“We’ve been at a million different locations along the avenue since ’85,” owner Lisa Gallagher told The North Providence Breeze.
The studio has been run by Gallagher, or “Miss Lisa” as the students know her, for 37 years. Her daughter, Desiree (Gallagher) Jackvony-Testa, danced under her mother. Now married, she has grown from a student to a co-teacher and choreographer of the competitive team numbers.
“Being able to work with my daughter and watch her become this award-winning teacher, choreographer and mentor, is like a dream come true. Her students love her and I am so fortunate, and could not possibly be any prouder of all of her accomplishments,” Gallagher said.
She started the studio with her mother, now 96, as secretary, making it a full-fledged family business. Jackvony-Testa’s 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, also dances with the family studio.
They aren’t the only legacy dancers at DWPA. Gallagher said many students who become mothers bring their young daughters to join the studio’s ranks. Trophies, medals and pictures of dancers through the years cover the high walls of the dance studio located in the Oki’s building at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence. The studio will have been in its new home for a year in June, Gallagher said, after surviving the demolition of the former Lucky Cottage plaza at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., a move meant to make way for a new development there.
After decades and several moves, the troupe continues to gain recognition in local and regional competitions.
Currently, the dancers are in the midst of this spring 2022 season, and they have earned top scores in each of the last three competitions with winning acrobatic dance team performances. A fourth competition is scheduled for Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 8.
According to Jackvony-Testa, dozens of studios across the region or state attend each competition. Judges review hundreds of dance numbers, including individual and team performances, in various categories. This is the first year with a return to full competitions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gallagher explained. The season was entirely canceled in 2020, and in 2021 they held “block style competitions” where studios danced one at a time and the young students couldn’t interact with each other or watch each other’s performances.
“COVID was very scary for me as a small business owner, we did have to close down from March to July (of 2020) and then again October through December,” Gallagher said. “Some choose to put their children’s dance education on hold, while most were very grateful to have a physical outlet available to them. We danced in spaced out squares and sanitized constantly. We did what we had to do to keep our students safe and healthy.”
One of DWPA’s specialties is acrobatic dance, or acro-dance. The choreography for these numbers incorporates aspects of gymnastics skills, flexibility, contortion, flipping and lifting into the dance, Jackvony-Testa said. While challenging, she said the choreography is fun to invent and students see great satisfaction in nailing down a number.
The acro-dance team started in 2007. Because of the required skill level for some of the acro-team performances, the instructors recruit students between ages 8 and 18 from their regular class ranks, of roughly 60 students, to join the 18-member team.
“Dance is just so good for kids,” Jackvony-Testa said. “They gain confidence, learn leadership, get to be part of a team, build friendships and all kinds of life skills.”
Students grow up together, with many taking lessons from an early age and carrying on through high school and into college. The studio, for some dancers, serves as a second home where they “invest their time and their heart.” While they’re fierce competitors, Jackvony-Testa said she is proud of how encouraging the students are to each other, as well as to dancers from other studios during competition.
“It’s a special dance family,” Gallagher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.