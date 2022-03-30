CENTRAL FALLS – Some residents have likely noticed activity at the property abutting the former Osram-Sylvania factory at Broad and Hunt Streets in Central Falls.
According to Mayor Maria Rivera ,the portion of the property being cleared now, abutting the Louis Yip Soccer Field, is planned to be parking for the future distribution center. The facility won’t take up the entire property, she said, so there are conversations ongoing about what should be done with the rest of it. Rivera said she would love to see mixed-use development there, including perhaps professional space on the first floor and apartments above.
The factory, which spans 12 acres and manufactured lighting products, closed in 2014 and 88 people lost their jobs as a result. Phoenix Investors LLC announced its purchase of the property at 1154-1159 Broad St. from LEDVANCE in 2020. In October 2021, it was reported that a Milwaukee commercial real estate firm planned to demolish part of the old factory to construct a new warehouse-distribution facility.
Assistant Director of Planning and Economic Development Jim Vandermillen said Phoenix gained conditional approval for its demolition plan from the city planning board last October. Additionally, the company was to meet with the Zoning Board of Review in November for consideration of special use permits.
At that time, developers said they planned to build a parking lot for tractor-trailers at the 85 Hunt St. property, which is now actively being razed. The rest of the demolition project will remove at least a third of the existing building on the north side. This will be replaced with a 90,000-square-foot building
In 2020, LEDVANCE won a $50,000 site readiness grant from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to support engineering analysis for potential demolition. According to reports, Central Falls also secured $20,000 to unlock a $286,000 planning grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.