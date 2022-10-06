Supt. Dr. Philip Thornton stands in the former media center at Garvin Memorial Elementary School, which will be turned into a new standard classroom during ongoing renovations. A replacement media center will be built in a brand-new wing.
CUMBERLAND – Construction projects in the Cumberland School District are rolling along, with demolition, renovations, and construction of a brand-new wing underway at Garvin Memorial Elementary School.
The original school building was constructed in 1920, with additions completed in 1965 and 1998, according to district officials.
While work is taking place at the elementary school on Diamond Hill Road, the 415 students enrolled at Garvin have moved to a temporary location at the Cumberland High School Transitional Building. The $14.5 million project is expected to be complete by next fall, with students returning to the building for the 2023-2024 school year. The construction is being done by Collins Construction, and Colliers is acting as the project manager.
Giving a site tour to The Breeze last week, Supt. Philip Thornton said features of the construction work include open-space learning commons, and renovations to the gymnasium, as well as all classrooms and bathrooms. One of these learning commons spaces will be built in the hall of the main entrance, with a wall being knocked down to combine two current classrooms to create the space.
Just a few weeks in, demolition and foundation work is moving on schedule. However, the project isn’t without certain hurdles brought on by the state of supply chain issues attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee meets every three weeks to assess progress and adjust accordingly.
“We have to backwards map to the finish, and make sure we have enough time to get all the work done,” Thornton said. “A lot of the challenge is some things, because of the pandemic, are slow to come in. In the case of technology, we have to order now to get it for next year.”
The newly constructed wing on the southeast side of the building will be home to a brand-new cafeteria, a new media center and a new classroom. The original cafeteria, which is in the midst of being torn down with salvageable kitchen appliances set aside, will be turned into a classroom. Each classroom in the building will be newly equipped with student cubbies, whiteboards, and other features.
With all the changes, the building will have one more classroom than before construction, but it will remain a three-track school – with three classes for each grade level, Thornton said.
Exterior work will see a newly paved parking lot, a driveway loop off Diamond Hill Road for student drop-off, and new windows installed across the building. The property has had issues with flooding in the school yard, and a new drainage system is being installed to direct water to the treeline on the southeast edge of the property. Thornton said he spoke with residents on the other side of Lonsdale Farm Road to ask if they had concerns with the work. After the new wing is built, Thornton said the district will replace a treeline that was removed behind one abutting property.
“Right now in Cumberland we have a lot going on,” Thornton said.
In addition to the one-year job at Garvin, Ashton Elementary School is currently undergoing the first of two phases of construction, and Community School is also getting a renovated cafeteria. In two summers time, he said more work will begin on the interior of Community School. B.F. Norton will be starting renovations next fall, with its students moving to the Transition Building for the 2023-2024 school year.
