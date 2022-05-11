PAWTUCKET – With the development of the Woodlawn Commons, local development company Empire Builders tackled two aspects of community need: housing and childcare facilities.
The Woodlawn Commons property at 479 West Ave. was developed by Empire Builders, and owner John Decouto said the property renovation began roughly two years ago. It was completed, with residents moved into the housing units, last fall.
A formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, May 5, with Mayor Donald Grebien, Empire Builders owner John Decouto, Crayons and Lollipops Early Learning Center owner Dawn Olagbegi and others in attendance.
Having grown up in the area of Woodlawn, the mayor said he remembered a small storefront with a couple of apartments up top that used to be on the corner, and this development contributed to the “evolving community” of Pawtucket.
“I want to thank John Decouto and his team for their investment here in our community,” Grebien said.
Decouto said it was an exciting day before snipping the ceremonial ribbon. He thanked his family in attendance, Grebien, Empire Builders partners Rafael Fernandes and George Centeio, as well as Bristol County Savings Bank and other organizations for their support of the project.
“We had challenges, but we worked through them together,” Decouto said of the multi-year construction project. “Being Cape Verdean, I’m very proud to own this building in the city of Pawtucket…”
According to Decouto, the luxury apartments include one-bedroom to three-bedroom units up to 1,600-square-feet with rent prices between $1,800 and $2,200 per month. The apartments also have a concierge desk, which he said provides services such as laundry drop-off and pick-up or scheduling a ride to the airport.
Empire Builders also has office space in the basement of 479 West Ave., and the 16-unit housing development is now fully rented. Having watched much of the renovation take place while operating out of the base floor, Crayons and Lollipops Owner Olagbegi said it was exciting to see the completed, multi-purpose property.
After a year of being shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crayons and Lollipops is back up and running with a 10,000-square-foot facility on the first floor of 479 West Ave. Olagbegi said she has been running the early learning center, servicing children ages 6 months to 4 or 5 years old, for more than 30 years. Their business has been centered in Pawtucket since 2013, with previous locations in Providence and East Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.