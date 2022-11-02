PAWTUCKET – Curvin-McCabe Elementary has been the only school in the Pawtucket district without a playground for years, but that will soon change with approval of a proposed new accessible playground.
School Committee members in attendance last week unanimously voted, 6 to 0, to continue developing plans for the “Everyone’s Playground,” as dubbed by school officials, at Curvin-McCabe. Kim Grant, chair of the special education subcommittee, led the presentation on the playground proposal on Oct. 27.
Curvin is the only school in the district without a playground. The budget for the project would total approximately $1,269,000. According to the district, $1 million would come from the school department’s general fund, $96,000 from Rhode Island Health & Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC), and $200,000 from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
In the spring, teachers and the principal of the school came before the committee to share that they had applied for the $200,000 CDBG funding to put toward a playground at the school. At that time, Grant advocated for inclusion of accessible playground equipment and has been helping to develop the proposal brought before the full committee.
“I feel like we have a big, diverse community of students whether it be ethnicity, ability, disability,” Grant told The Breeze, alluding to the playground’s name. “When we provide something to a school or to our district, I feel that it should be provided that all of our students are able to use it.”
Plans for the playground have now been developed with Gardner + Gerrish Landscape Architects from Providence. Grant said the district originally considered repurposing playground equipment removed from the former Winters Elementary School which just received new equipment during its full school reconstruction. However, the proposed conceptual design shared last week would use all new equipment for the 10,000 to 14,000 square-foot playground.
Grant said school officials referenced other handicap accessible playgrounds to see what features may be best for the Pawtucket playground. Specific playgrounds they drew inspiration from were Noah’s Playground in Fairhaven, Mass., and the playground at Roger Williams Park. Desired features would include multi-sensory play tools, ramps for wheelchair access, safety surfaces, and a seating area in close proximity for caregivers.
Curvin has “ample space” to accommodate the large playground, and the school itself has a higher population of special education students, Grant noted, emphasizing the importance of providing an accessible playground that would be open to the district and city as a whole. Perhaps, she said, the high-quality handicap-friendly playground will draw families from across the state to visit the city.
“We feel this would be an opportunity, not just for our district but for our city and for our state,” Grant said. “This would be a one of a kind playground in the state that I think would really bring people to the city.”
Final decisions on exactly what playground elements will be purchased remain to be decided. Once the project goes out to bid, a hopeful timeline would see design completed by February 2023, and construction lasting from April through mid-August 2023.
Other business
The School Committee also approved installation of new fencing at Curtis Elementary School, as well as the purchase of computers and monitors and additional IT support equipment for district media centers. Additionally, the committee approved several project recommendations from the facilities subcommittee including: Window replacement at Goff Junior High with Wessling Architects; ADA bathroom renovations with LLB Architects; as well as pursuing contracts for future repairs for Shea, and exterior masonry work and roof replacement work at Agnes Little and Jenks.
