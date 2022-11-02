PAWTUCKET – Curvin-McCabe Elementary has been the only school in the Pawtucket district without a playground for years, but that will soon change with approval of a proposed new accessible playground.

School Committee members in attendance last week unanimously voted, 6 to 0, to continue developing plans for the “Everyone’s Playground,” as dubbed by school officials, at Curvin-McCabe. Kim Grant, chair of the special education subcommittee, led the presentation on the playground proposal on Oct. 27.

