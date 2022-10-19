CUMBERLAND – The School Committee last week discussed a state-required suicide prevention policy, though no vote was cast at this time.

Mark Fiorillo, policy subcommittee chair and full committee vice-chair, said the district recently discussed the policy during a subcommittee meeting but did not cast a vote as it is “still a work in progress.” Speaking to the policy, Special Education Director Dr. Rachel Santa said state legislation regarding the policy was passed last spring. This legislation stated that school districts must provide suicide prevention training to both students and staff for middle school and high schoolers.

