CUMBERLAND – The School Committee last week discussed a state-required suicide prevention policy, though no vote was cast at this time.
Mark Fiorillo, policy subcommittee chair and full committee vice-chair, said the district recently discussed the policy during a subcommittee meeting but did not cast a vote as it is “still a work in progress.” Speaking to the policy, Special Education Director Dr. Rachel Santa said state legislation regarding the policy was passed last spring. This legislation stated that school districts must provide suicide prevention training to both students and staff for middle school and high schoolers.
The final policy will include practices for training, risk assessments, and strategies for what to do if a student is having suicidal ideations. Santa said the district is modeling its policy off that of other neighboring districts and the model policy provided by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Other “key pieces” of the policy will address what to do if a parent refuses to pick up their child. In this event, the district would call 911 and request an ambulance to pick up the student. Officials noted this would be at the cost of the parent, and not the district.
“We’ve had, unfortunately, some occasions where we’ve had to, for a mental health issue, send someone by ambulance and the parents have asked us to reimburse them – but if a student breaks their leg they don’t ask us to reimburse them for that type of ambulance ride,” Santa said.
Committee member Paul DiModica said he thought town policy stated that if Cumberland could not collect from the insurance company, the cost from an ambulance bill may be waived for town residents. However, Fiorillo said he had no knowledge of this and would need to look into it.
Should the district still feel a student is at risk after an assessment, they may undergo an emergency evaluation. The district said they would likely conduct these evaluations through the Community Care Alliance in Cumberland. Students may be required to have a note from this assessment before returning to school.
Fiorillo said he expects the policy subcommittee to vote on the suicide prevention policy during its meeting in November, before it is returned to the full committee.
During last week’s superintendent report, Dr. Philip Thornton gave a slideshow presentation to the School Committee sharing continued construction projects across the district. Over at Cumberland Hill Elementary School, he said, construction crews were installing steel girders to reinforce the original wooden ceiling support beams. While Cumberland Hill held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September to mark the start of the year with students back in the building, the cafeteria has not yet opened for use.
The district noticed a crack in one of the original wooden beams of the cafeteria ceiling after a walk-through in August. The steel girders are currently married to the wooden beams, and Thornton said the target date for reopening the cafeteria is Oct. 31. In the meantime, the school has been using a common area for an alternative lunch space. At Community Elementary School, foundation work is underway for a new, 10,000 square foot cafeteria.
New energy efficient boilers have been installed in the main building of the High School. Thornton said the old heating system was “very antiquated” and he credited District Business Manager Alexander Prignano for securing funding for a modern heating system. The new system was on track to “fire up” this week.
Other current work is fixing a recurring leak problem in the roof of the High School wellness center. What started a small drip turned into a bigger issue with several leaking spots. Thornton shared a photo of Director of Buildings and Grounds Will DeJesus on the roof, able to stick his finger into one of the holes. Patches have been installed, and the district is getting a quote to redo the entire cap of the roof.
“Some shingle work is being done already by Eagle (Cornice Co., of Cranston), but this cap really is past its useful life,” Thornton said.
Work at Ashton Elementary includes continued development of the foundation for a new addition. Similar expansion work is ongoing at Garvin Elementary with site work and demolition happening simultaneously.
The district had a parking problem at B.F. Norton Elementary for years, but this has been improved after the parking lot was expanded last month. Thornton said the town “came out in force” to help the school district clear land to make an additional 28 parking spaces.
