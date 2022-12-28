PAWTUCKET – The sound of music is getting louder and stronger at Lyman B. Goff Middle School thanks to a donation of 18 instruments by the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation – valued at approximately $32,516.

The donation includes: five alto saxophones; one tenor saxophone; three flutes; two trombones; one concert bass drum; one xylopone; two different sized timpani kettle drums; and a pair of crash cymbals. The gift of instruments will support the Goff Middle School music program, which doubled in size to 80 students this year, according to Goff Band Director Donald “Don” Dupre.

