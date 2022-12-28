PAWTUCKET – The sound of music is getting louder and stronger at Lyman B. Goff Middle School thanks to a donation of 18 instruments by the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation – valued at approximately $32,516.
The donation includes: five alto saxophones; one tenor saxophone; three flutes; two trombones; one concert bass drum; one xylopone; two different sized timpani kettle drums; and a pair of crash cymbals. The gift of instruments will support the Goff Middle School music program, which doubled in size to 80 students this year, according to Goff Band Director Donald “Don” Dupre.
In order to supply instruments for all the students previously, Dupre said he occasionally had to borrow some from other schools in the district. He also had to hand out some instruments “that, while playable, are not in the best condition,” he told The Breeze.
“By receiving this grant I can supply brand-new instruments to these students who are having issues with the instrument provided,” Dupre said. “I am not saying that the instruments don’t work, I am saying that I am constantly having to do small repairs, often for the same instruments.”
At Goff alone, Dupre said, there are about 80 students in the band and 25 students in the chorus program under the direction of Andre Marcelin. With this new donation, the band could grow by more than a dozen students.
The donation includes a handful of new instruments, including percussion instruments, that Dupre said will “add to our ability to accomplish more intricate parts and also give the students a more authentic experience.” The two timpani drums are examples of what will expand the possibility of the full school band. As the school year goes on and the band students progress, a lot of times, timpani parts call for three or four different pitches to be played.
“We have only had two up until this point which means there are certain things that my students cannot play,” Dupre explained.
“The xylophone is something that we have never had, but I have been wanting to purchase it for years,” Dupre said. “The biggest obstacle was always the price, which is something I could say for almost all of these instruments.”
The district had one tenor sax and was currently borrowing a second one. By getting another tenor, Dupre said he can have three tenors, or stay with two and return the borrowed one.
Dupre, who has been in Pawtucket for 20 years and at Goff for seven years, said he has to clear up some final steps with the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation before the instruments can be delivered, but he is already excited to grow the band program further.
“The students at Goff that participate in the band program work hard and have so much pride in their band program,” he said. “Their approach and attitude push me to give them the best I can. I see a lot of me in many of these students. I started to realize that music was very important to me and was my safe place growing up. If I can help these students understand that about band and music, my mission is accomplished…”
The donated instruments will also benefit the new all-city band made up of students from Jenks, Slater, and Goff middle schools. Starting in January, students from all the schools will meet once a month. Dupre said the end goal is to have this group perform at Pawtucket’s May Arts Night, as well as a performance for just the all-city band.
“The program is voluntary for all students involved,” Dupre said. “At the moment each school is working on selected pieces after school at their respective schools.”
