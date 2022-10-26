Curvin-McCabe Math Interventionist Jodie Olivo, pictured with 4th-grade Curvin-McCabe Elementary School students Anthony and Landen, has been organizing a month-long shoe drive raising money to support student programs.
Curvin-McCabe Math Interventionist Jodie Olivo, pictured with 4th-grade Curvin-McCabe Elementary School students Anthony and Landen, has been organizing a month-long shoe drive raising money to support student programs.
Curvin McCabe Elementary School is collecting gently worn, used, and new shoes to raise funds to support student activities. The drive ends Nov. 4, and they have collected dozens of bags so far.
PAWTUCKET – Ever wonder what to do with those old shoes piled in the back of your closet? There’s just about two weeks left to donate those gently worn or new shoes to the Curvin-McCabe Elementary School shoe drive fundraiser for student activities.
The drive, which began Oct. 3, will end Nov. 14. The school has partnered with Funds2Orgs, a national organization which organizes shoe drive fundraising campaigns.
Shoes for donation can be dropped off at the Curvin-McCabe school, 466 Cottage St., during school hours, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Staff and students are also outside collecting shoes each weekday morning from 8:10 to 8:30 during student drop-off.
At the end of the collection, Funds2Orgs will issue the Pawtucket elementary school a check based on the total weight of the collected shoes.
Curvin-McCabe math interventionist Jodie Olivo has been coordinating this inaugural shoe drive for the school. The students have already collected 50 bags, with 25 pairs of shoes each, toward a 100-bag goal.
“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us,” Olivo said. “By doing so, we raise money for our students, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating shoes to Curvin-McCabe, “the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.”
The school will get 40 cents per pound for the first 100 bags. After that, they will bring 50 cents per pound. Olivo joked that they are lucky to live in New England, where donations include winter boots and heavier shoes.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs helps partnering groups create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to support families in these countries. According to a press release, “one budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.