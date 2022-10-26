PAWTUCKET – Ever wonder what to do with those old shoes piled in the back of your closet? There’s just about two weeks left to donate those gently worn or new shoes to the Curvin-McCabe Elementary School shoe drive fundraiser for student activities.

The drive, which began Oct. 3, will end Nov. 14. The school has partnered with Funds2Orgs, a national organization which organizes shoe drive fundraising campaigns.

